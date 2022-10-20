Pleasant Valley sweeps Central behind Cline, dominant first set

It only took one set for the Spartans to display their domination.

Pleasant Valley rattled off 14 straight points for a convincing 25-6 first-set victory over Davenport Central in Thursday's home Class 5A Region 8 semifinal. From there, the Spartans completed the 25-20, 25-12 sweep to advance to the regional final Tuesday against Dubuque Senior.

The senior duo of Chloe Cline and Halle Vice combined for eight kills and two aces in a first set that PV led 18-2. Cline finished with nine kills, and Vice tallied eight.

“We were just really ready to play and really wanting to win,” Cline said. “We were excited to be on our home court and wanted to defend it.

“We just clicked. Our setting, passing and hitting was working for us. The second set (Central) got some back, but I think we did a good job fighting even when we weren’t doing as good.”

The opening set established the tone for the rest of the match. PV (26-6) was pushed in the second set, but never trailed in any set after the first five points. The Spartans’ Emily Goodpaster struck a team-high 10 kills once she became the offensive focal point later in the match.

“Central did a good job getting some swings on our defense, but we did a nice job getting the ball back up to Sienna (Roethler, 27 assists) so she could distribute the ball,” Pleasant Valley coach Amber Hall said. “When you have good hitters, and Siena does a good job distributing it, Central just doesn’t know who is getting (the ball). We did a really good job there tonight.”

Cline, Goodpaster and Vice combined for 27 of PV's 40 kills Thursday.

Central (5-13) scored just three points offensively in the first set, but senior Delaney Graves sparked the Blue Devils late in the second set. PV held an 18-9 lead, but Central stormed back to make it 24-20 before Vice ended the game with a block.

Graves had a team-high six kills.

“(Graves) did a great job leading our team tonight,” Central coach Jami Hester-Baumer said. “She excelled at the front row, back row and serving. I’m really proud of her. She had a great career here at Davenport Central and she is going to be missed.”

Blue Devil sophomore Stella Smith finished with four kills and two aces. She provided energy on the court that put the traveling Central crowd on its feet more than once.

"Stella is a firecracker," Hester-Baumer said. "Her energy is crazy and she loves to kill the ball. Our energy feeds off of her."

However, the competitive second set woke up PV in the third. The Spartans led by as many as 13 late in the final game.

“We responded really well in that third set,” Cline said. “We realized we needed to keep pushing and play at our best level. I think (Central) didn’t want their season to end and they put up a good fight. They definitely challenged us and it was fun to play that level of competition.”

For the Class 5A defending state champions, PV hopes Thursday's victory is just the beginning of another long postseason run.

"Every level it gets more intense - the crowd and momentum builds - but I hope the girls embrace the moment and lean into each other like they did tonight," Hall said. "We are going to need to do that during those pressure situations so they're ready for the next opportunity."