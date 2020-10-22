Pleasant Valley volleyball routs North in regional semifinal

“North is a good team and they have scrappy players but our eyes are on the prize, which is a state championship,” Hall said. “It was good for our girls to really dial it in and play at our level, and everyone did that. They set goals at the beginning of the season and now we are at the point where we can reach some of them.”

Pleasant Valley, like it has done to most teams this season, simply steamrolled the Wildcats (6-17) at the net. The Spartans had 46 kills as a team led by Wood (11), Kline (9) and Halle Vice (8). Cottrell had six kills along with Frankel (6) and Kora Ruff (three dump kills). Ruff added 36 assists and three aces.

Livia Thomsen and Paige Berst paced the PV defense with eight digs each. Riley Morgan chipped in six digs as well.

North found its footing a bit in the second set after some kills from Olivia Falborg and Layne Wright left the visitors down only 12-9.

But Berst served the next five points for the hosts to push the edge back out to 17-9 as PV was not seriously challenged the rest of the way. The serving of Berst, Cline and Cottrell, in particular, prevented the Wildcats from getting into any offensive rhythm.