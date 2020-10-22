Pleasant Valley volleyball routs North in regional semifinal

The Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team was not messing around.
When the Spartans and Davenport North met a few weeks back, the Wildcats pushed PV in the first set and, even though they were swept, North’s stubborn play gave the Spartans fits at times.
On Thursday night in a Class 5A regional semifinal, PV took the drama out of the matchup early. The Spartans raced out to a 9-1 lead in the first set and never looked back in defeating the Wildcats, 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 in their own gym.
Pleasant Valley, the No. 3 ranked team in 5A, will host Muscatine on Tuesday for the regional championship and a trip to state.
With the score tied 1-1 in the first set, PV junior Arra Cottrell stepped to the service line and helped rip off eight straight points. Cottrell had an ace and got kills from Emily Wood, Alexa Frankel and Chloe Cline.
The hosts were about as efficient offensively as you could be with just two errors, both on serves, while racking up 14 kills as a team in the opening set.
“We were really prepared and we got our stuff together and pulled off the win,” Cottrell said. “We have this drive to get to state and we came out ready to go. We wanted to take the win on our home court and take one step closer to state.”
Fresh off an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference championship, the Spartans (19-1) showed a crispness that will be tough to stop if it continues. PV had nine total errors in the match (five hitting, four serving). Spartans coach Amber Hall was not sure, even in the big victories, if her team had won committing that few errors.
“North is a good team and they have scrappy players but our eyes are on the prize, which is a state championship,” Hall said. “It was good for our girls to really dial it in and play at our level, and everyone did that. They set goals at the beginning of the season and now we are at the point where we can reach some of them.”
Pleasant Valley, like it has done to most teams this season, simply steamrolled the Wildcats (6-17) at the net. The Spartans had 46 kills as a team led by Wood (11), Kline (9) and Halle Vice (8). Cottrell had six kills along with Frankel (6) and Kora Ruff (three dump kills). Ruff added 36 assists and three aces.
Livia Thomsen and Paige Berst paced the PV defense with eight digs each. Riley Morgan chipped in six digs as well.
North found its footing a bit in the second set after some kills from Olivia Falborg and Layne Wright left the visitors down only 12-9.
But Berst served the next five points for the hosts to push the edge back out to 17-9 as PV was not seriously challenged the rest of the way. The serving of Berst, Cline and Cottrell, in particular, prevented the Wildcats from getting into any offensive rhythm.
“When they served, we just didn’t pass (the ball),” North coach Heath Donath said. “I don’t know if it is because it is a regional game or if it is PV or what. If we got anything near the net, we were putting some balls away and we were getting good touches on blocks. If we could have just passed the ball, it might have been a match.”
Falborg and Wright led North with six kills each. Wright, along with Halle Walkup, each had five digs. McKenna Rebarcak had two blocks for the visitors. Rileigh Antle had 14 assists for North.
Donath will say goodbye to a senior group that includes Antle, Wright, Walkup and Rebarcak along with Kylie Kemp, Kenzie Tronnes and Maya Beasley. Many of those players have been on varsity since they were sophomores.
Donath does have Falborg, one of the better hitters in the MAC, possibly returning along with promising underclassmen frontline players Addison Miller and Chloe Baez.
“I have spent three or four years with this group and I am happy for the effort they gave,” Donath said of his seniors. “We had some really good matches this season and they gave me everything they could.”
