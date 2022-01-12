Pleasant Valley's Ruff named Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year

Even two months after the season concluded, the honors keep piling in for Kora Ruff.
Ruff, who led the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball program to an Iowa Class 5A state title in early November, earned two prestigious honors Tuesday.
The setter was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and was recognized as a second team All-American by prepvolleyball.com.
Signed to continue her career at the University of Evansville, Ruff is the first volleyball player from PV to be named as the state's Gatorade Player of the year.
"To be honest, it hasn't really hit me yet," Ruff said. "I haven't processed that I got the award. There are so many fantastic athletes and volleyball players in Iowa, so many other girls that could have easily been chosen.
"I'm super grateful and honored."
A friend sent Ruff a text message Tuesday morning notifying her she had won. Ruff thought it was a mistake.
"I hadn't received anything from (Gatorade) or coach (Amber) Hall, so I texted them back and I'm like, 'I don't think you're right,'" Ruff said. "She's like, 'No, I'm looking at the website and you're player of the year.'
"(Later in the day), my coach pulled me out of a class and told me."
Ruff cleaned up on the awards front.
She was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year for a second time, co-captain of the Quad Cities All-Metro team, captain of the all-tournament team at state and 5A player of the year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
The 5-foot-8 Ruff recorded 950 assists (10 per set) in leading the Spartans to a 33-4 mark, their fourth MAC title and first state championship.
"Ruff made the biggest difference on the court of any single player that we faced this year," Ankeny Centennial head coach Jessica Rinehart said in a release. "She ran the show, had good composure and was really hard for blockers to read.
"She just makes good things happen."
She closed her career with a 3,262 assists, the most in Quad-Cities history. She also recorded 830 digs, 265 kills and 105 blocks.
The Gatorade award also encompasses academic achievement and character, on and off the court. A 4.21 grade-point average and a member of PV's state championship 400 relay in track & field last spring, Ruff has served as a tutor for younger students and volunteers locally with youth sports programs.
Ruff is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year that will be announced later this month.