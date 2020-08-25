Pleasant Valley's volleyball team shut down until Sept. 2

The Pleasant Valley varsity volleyball program has halted all practices and competition until Sept. 2 because of COVID-19, activities director D'Anne Kroemer confirmed Tuesday.

"We consulted with the Scott County Health Department and out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to ask opponents to postpone our scheduled competitions through Sept. 1," Kroemer said.

Ranked sixth in Class 5A and coming off a state semifinal appearance last year, PV was scheduled to open the season Tuesday night at Davenport Central. That Mississippi Athletic Conference match has been rescheduled for Sept. 10.

Also, next week's home league match against North Scott has been bumped back to Oct. 1.

The Spartans were among the three MAC schools scheduled to participate in Thursday's MAC/MVC Challenge in Eldridge, but Kroemer said Davenport North will replace PV this season. PV plans on returning to the event in 2021.

The PV freshman and sophomore volleyball teams are not impacted and still practicing. The freshman squad played a triangular Monday night with Davenport Central and Clinton.

The varsity team is expected to resume practice Sept. 2. The team's next match is Sept. 8 at home against Muscatine.