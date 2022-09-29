PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Geneseo limits errors in sweep of Alleman

Geneseo High School volleyball coach Casey Komel likes to start practice with a quote for the team to learn from or get inspired. One quote she has comes from author John Powell, who said “The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.”

The Leafs have taken that quote to heart lately with a third straight win following a 25-9, 25-14 road sweep of Alleman at Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night.

Geneseo improved to 11-8, 6-3 in the Western Big 6 Conference after beating Alleman (4-12, 1-8), which was coming off its first conference win of the year on Tuesday against United Township.

The Leafs limited their mistakes while the Pioneers struggled with unforced errors.

“We’re going to make errors, we know we’re going to make mistakes, but what did you learn from it,” Komel said following the quote. “Can you recognize what you did wrong and fix it and not do it again?”

Annie Wirth led Geneseo with five kills and Alysia Perez had 10 assists and five digs. Delainey VanDycke led the Leafs with 10 digs.

Geneseo did not trail in the opening set, but Alleman opened the second set with a 3-0 lead before the Leafs worked their way back to tie it at seven. Geneseo scored the next point and did not trail again.

“It was a very big team win, I got everybody in, everybody contributed. It was just kind of nice seeing the things that we’ve been fine-tuning over the past couple of weeks coming out on the court,” Komel said. “The first time we saw Alleman, they really challenged us. They still did tonight, but the first time we went a lot more point to point so it was nice to show our strengths this time around.”

Geneseo won the earlier matchup at home, 25-22, 25-20.

Komel said the team’s focus was better and it did a good job of anticipating and recovering in the second set.

Alleman’s flow was also interrupted with a pair of injuries as seniors Iris Reynolds had to be helped off the court in the first set and Tyla Thomas also had an early exit.

“She’s instrumental," Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine said of Reynolds. "She’s one of our leaders in blocks, leaders in kills, leaders in digs. Losing her was huge. Tyla, losing her in the back row when she hurt her knee was huge. It was just a bad moment and day for us.”

Clair Hulke led Alleman with eight kills and six digs and Megan Hulke had 15 assists.

DeBruine said Geneseo had strong communication in the win.

“They had a scrappy back row and a lot of good, consistent passes so they could really use their quick sets and things,” she said. “We weren’t playing up to the level we are capable of.”

Geneseo recovered from what Alleman threw at it throughout the evening.

“Kudos to their defense and kudos to their offense to absolutely capitalize on a good pass, too,” DeBruine said. “Heavy arms over there. We have something to work on. Looking forward to playing them again next year when I think we’ll have a better, stronger team.”