Prep regional volleyball
Prep regional volleyball

Annawan logo

Annawan advances in regional

The Annawan High School volleyball team survived regional semifinal action Wednesday evening, but two other area schools had their seasons end with semifinal losses. 

Annawan's Bravettes, seeded fourth, found themselves embroiled in a three-set tussle with sixth-seeded Polo at the Class 1A Ashton Regional. After dropping the opening set, the Bravettes rallied for a 22-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory.

Annawan will play top-seeded Pearl City in Thursday's regional title match. Pearl City dropped the hosting 10th Ashton-Franklin Center squad 25-9, 25-9 in Wednesday's other semifinal.

At the Class 1A Williamsfield Regional, the third-seeded Kewanee Wethersfield Lady Geese were stunned in a competitive match by fifth-seeded Elmwood, falling 25-22, 25-18.

In the Class 1A Lanark Eastland Regional, the fifth-seeded Fulton Steamers dropped a 25-18, 25-17 match to the hosts. Third-seeded Eastland will play second-seeded Sterling Newman, which rallied for a 21-25, 25-13, 25-23 victory over upset-minded Forreston, the No. 8 seed. 

