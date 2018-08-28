Assumption 3, Burlington 0: Kylie Welch recorded 11 kills and Carly King had 10 as Class 3A eighth-ranked Assumption swept Burlington, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14, in a conference match Tuesday night in Burlington.
Lea Nelson had 23 assists for the Knights (2-0, 2-0). Maddy Mayeski collected five blocks and King registered three. Emma VanSeveren led the Knights' back row defense with 14 digs. Kylie Welch and Grace Jobgen each had eight.
Bettendorf 3, Clinton 2: The Bulldogs withstood an hour weather delay stemming from a tornado warning and overcame a 2-1 deficit to upend Clinton on the road in five sets, 11-25, 25-16, 21-25, 28-26, 15-12.
Ally Grothusen had 18 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs. Emily Sharkey compiled 35 assists.
Grace Tubbs led the River Queens with 27 kills and a .392 hitting efficiency. Brooke Mulholland distributed 53 assists, and Mallory Melvin had five aces.
The win moves Bettendorf to 2-0 in league play. Clinton fell to 1-1.
Muscatine 3, Davenport West 0: After waiting out a 20-minute weather delay, Muscatine pulled out a 26-24, 26-24, 25-22 win over West to improve to 2-0 in conference play.
The first set was 24-all when the weather siren went off to interrupt play. When play resumed, Kayla Scholz had a kill to secure the first set.
Hannah Wieskamp had nine kills and five blocks. Hannah Reynolds chipped in seven kills and a pair of blocks for the Muskies.
Dani Reitz had 15 digs for the Falcons (0-3, 0-2). Abigail McCaughey finished with seven kills.