Prep report: Assumption takes down Wilton in final at Clinton

Assumption traveled to Clinton High School on Saturday and won four matches to earn a tournament title.
Assumption began the day with a pool play matchup against Camanche. The Knights won in straight sets (21-7, 21-9) to drop the Storm’s record to 0-17. Both sets were dominated offensively by Assumption’s A.J. Schubert. The junior outside hitter finished with seven kills and two aces.
Yet the biggest takeaway was the Knights' service game. Assumption ended the match with 17 aces. Senior Anna Strajack had four, junior Lily VanSeveren and sophomore Maggie Johnson both had three, and junior Ava Harris-Shepard and freshman Dru Dorsey both had two. Senior Carly Rolf had one.
The second match of the day was another dominating win. Assumption defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the final pool play match in straight sets (21-10, 21-11). The Knights had seven aces this game, Strajack and Schubert both with three. Dorsey led the team with five kills and Schubert followed close behind with four. Johnson had three blocks.
The next match was in the semifinals against the host team, Clinton, and the Knights swept the River Queens (25-11, 25-10) to advance to the tournament final. The same offensive stars shined once again.
Schubert finished with a team-high 12 kills. Strajack had seven and Dorsey had five. Schubert had two of Assumption’s three aces in the match.
Before the final, the Knights had outscored their opponents 134-58. However, Assumption was tested by 2A third-ranked Wilton.
The Knights were taken to the third set for the first time of the day, but ultimately prevailed, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13.
The back-and-forth game ended Wilton’s 17-game winning streak and gave the Beavers their first loss of the season.
Assumption was led on offense once again by Schubert, who had 20 kills and four aces. Senior Brianna Gartner had 25 digs and five assists. Rolf had 37 assists.
The Knights are now 16-3. Assumption will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. against North Scott at home.
PV wins Waukee Invite
Pleasant Valley volleyball swept through the Waukee Invite on Saturday. Literally.
The Spartans didn’t drop a set in any of their four matches, three against ranked opponents.
The day started with Pleasant Valley dominating host Waukee, 21-8, 21-7.
Then the Spartans went up against 4A No. 13 Indianola and took down the Indians in straight sets, 21-10, 21-12.
Pleasant Valley finished pool play with a 25-10, 26-26 sweep of 4A No. 15 Norwalk. This put the Spartans in the championship match against 5A No. 6 Urbandale.
And once again, it was another sweep.
Pleasant Valley dominated set one 25-10 but had to fight into extra points to win the match and invite, closing out the J-Hawks 26-24.
For the day, junior outside hitter Halle Vice finished with a team-high 25 kills. Junior outside hitter Emily Goodpaster added 19 kills and junior middle hitter Chloe Cline had 16.
Senior defensive specialist Livia Thomsen had a team-high six aces and 39 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Molly Albrecht had four aces and 21 digs.
The Spartans are now 16-1 on the season. Pleasant Valley will play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central DeWitt on the road.