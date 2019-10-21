Bettendorf 3, West 0: Bettendorf was never in serious trouble as it rolled to a three-set victory over Davenport West in the final round of Mississippi Athletic Conference games.
Kaalyn Peterson led a balanced attack with eight kills for the Bulldogs (21-13, 5-3 MAC), who won by scores of 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 to finish fourth in the final MAC standings.
West dropped to 0-19, 0-8.
Central 3, Muscatine 2: Lexi Huntley recorded 50 assists and Miya Wilkens accounted for 20 kills as Davenport Central survived to win in five sets.
The Blue Devils (6-15, 3-5 MAC) won the first and third sets, then were edged out by the Muskies 28-26 in the fourth set. Central then finished things off with a 15-9 victory
Muscatine (6-17, 1-7) was led by Madi Petersen and Hannah Reynolds with nine kills apiece and Rylie Moss with 25 digs.