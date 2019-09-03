MAC
Bettendorf 3, Clinton 0: Breanna Vermeer had a game-high 13 kills to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of the River Queens to move to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Abbey VanMiddlesworth led the way with 17 assists, Rylie Deere added 16 digs and Maesa Harris had four blocks to lead Bettendorf.
Brooke Mulholland led Clinton (1-5, 0-2 MAC) with six kills, 14 assists and 18 digs.
Muscatine 3, West 0: Kaylynn Salyars stuffed the stat sheet and Hannah Wieskamp led Muscatine with nine kills in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 straight-set win over Davenport West in Muscatine.
Salyars had 16 assists, six kills, seven digs, three aces and one block for the Muskies.
Cassidy Schaeffer had 11 assists and two service aces for West. Kelley Wohlers had four kills and Grace Sander finished with three.
Western Big Six
Moline 2, Sterling 0: The Moline volleyball team came into play Tuesday with a 19-match Western Big Six Conference winning streak. Sterling, in its first-ever Big Six match, came in as the defending Class 3A state champions.
The Maroons took everything the Golden Warriors could hand out early, then stood tall to beat Sterling 25-18, 25-23 at Wharton Field House.
"There was a reason we set ourselves up with such a tough schedule last week," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "We wanted to be prepared for Sterling and we really came out and played great."
Geneseo 2, Galesburg 1: After dropping the opening set, Geneseo rallied to beat Galesburg in three sets, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23, in its inaugural Western Big Six Conference match.
Quincy 2, Alleman 0: In the conference opener for both teams, Quincy outlasted Alleman at Don Morris Gymnasium, 25-23, 25-18.
Sydney Bowling had four kills, four digs and a block for the Pioneers. Anne VanDeHeede collected eight assists and four digs.