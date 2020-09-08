 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report: Clinton volleyball sweeps Central DeWitt

Prep report: Clinton volleyball sweeps Central DeWitt

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Clinton High School logo

Volleyball

River Queens sweep way to first win: Led by 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks from sophomore Makayla Howard, Clinton swept Central DeWitt to earn its first win of the season, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21.

Jamie Greenwalt dished out 29 assists and got a team-high 13 digs for the River Queens (1-4). Makenzie Cooley added seven kills and a block and Rylie Mussman 11 digs for Clinton.

Central DeWitt fell to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bettendorf's Alexa Ito

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News