Prep report: Clinton volleyball sweeps Central DeWitt

Volleyball
River Queens sweep way to first win: Led by 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks from sophomore Makayla Howard, Clinton swept Central DeWitt to earn its first win of the season, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21.
Jamie Greenwalt dished out 29 assists and got a team-high 13 digs for the River Queens (1-4). Makenzie Cooley added seven kills and a block and Rylie Mussman 11 digs for Clinton.
Central DeWitt fell to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
