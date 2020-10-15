Prep report: Comets top Beavers, win RVC tourney; Muscatine outlasts North in five

WILTON, Iowa — With a three-set win over the Wilton Beavers, the Class 3A ninth-ranked West Liberty Comets not only won the River Valley Conference tournament but avenged their only conference loss of the season.

In the first meeting between the RVC foes, it was Class 2A No. 2 Wilton that proved to be one move ahead when the Beavers took three straight sets during conference play on Oct. 1.

This time around, it was the Comets that didn’t let their opponent find a consistent rhythm, at least in the final two sets.

Ultimately, West Liberty was able to hoist the RVC trophy following a 16-25, 25-20, 15-11 win over the Beavers, who hadn’t given up a set to a conference opponent until Thursday night in Wilton.

Both teams strolled through the first round of play. Wilton beat Cascade 25-16, 25-11. West Liberty defeated Monticello 25-12, 25-16.

Brooklyn Buysse ended with 17 assists for West Liberty in the championship match and for a few volleys was even one of the Comets’ more aggressive hitters as she ended up with four kills as well.

Juniors Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer led the Beavers in kills, Drake with 15 and Puffer adding nine. Junior setter Ella Caffery had 25 assists.

