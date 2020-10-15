Prep report: Comets top Beavers, win RVC tourney; Muscatine outlasts North in five

WILTON, Iowa — With a three-set win over the Wilton Beavers, the Class 3A ninth-ranked West Liberty Comets not only won the River Valley Conference tournament but avenged their only conference loss of the season.
In the first meeting between the RVC foes, it was Class 2A No. 2 Wilton that proved to be one move ahead when the Beavers took three straight sets during conference play on Oct. 1.
This time around, it was the Comets that didn’t let their opponent find a consistent rhythm, at least in the final two sets.
Ultimately, West Liberty was able to hoist the RVC trophy following a 16-25, 25-20, 15-11 win over the Beavers, who hadn’t given up a set to a conference opponent until Thursday night in Wilton.
Both teams strolled through the first round of play. Wilton beat Cascade 25-16, 25-11. West Liberty defeated Monticello 25-12, 25-16.
Brooklyn Buysse ended with 17 assists for West Liberty in the championship match and for a few volleys was even one of the Comets’ more aggressive hitters as she ended up with four kills as well.
Juniors Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer led the Beavers in kills, Drake with 15 and Puffer adding nine. Junior setter Ella Caffery had 25 assists.
MAC
Muscatine 3, Davenport North 2: Muscatine rallied from a 2-1 deficit and won the deciding fifth set in comfortable fashion to earn a share of fourth place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Thursday night.
Madi Petersen had 14 kills and Kaylynn Salyars distributed 26 assists for the Muskies, who won 22-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6. Aricka Ramser led Muscatine (14-12, 5-4) with 20 digs.
Layne Wright had 16 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and three aces for the Wildcats. Olivia Falborg chipped in 14 kills and Halle Walkup had 25 digs.
North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0: Grace Graham and Ella McLaughlin each had a team-high 10 kills and Alexis Richards chipped in eight as North Scott secured a share of second place in the conference with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 win in DeWitt.
Nora Ralfs had 18 assists and Scout Kirshy led North Scott (20-4, 7-1) with four blocks and Kaylee Gerardy had 13 digs.
North Scott will open Class 4A regional play at home Thursday against the winner of Fairfield and Keokuk.
Davenport Central 3, Davenport West 0: In a battle of winless teams, Central earned the sweep with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 victory Thursday night at West High.
