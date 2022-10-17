Prep report: Durant sweeps regional opener, gets Wilton next

Volleyball

Durant 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Durant High School junior Layla Streeter and sophomore Katelynn Toft each registered nine kills and Kennedy Jehle distributed 17 assists as the Wildcats downed Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A regional opener Monday night at Durant, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12.

Streeter also compiled three of Durant's 10 blocks in the match. Toft had a match-high four aces while Streeter and freshman Paige Happ each had three.

Durant (9-20) faces rival Wilton on Wednesday in a regional quarterfinal at Wilton High School.

West Liberty 3, PCM (Monroe) 0: Maelyn Wainwright had 10 kills and Ava Morrison chipped in eight as Class 3A fifth-ranked West Liberty swept PCM 25-13, 25-13, 25-5 in a regional opener Monday night at West Liberty.

The Comets were 67 of 74 serving and recorded seven aces, including three from Gaby Morales. Brooklyn Buysse facilitated the offense with 19 assists.

The Comets (27-7) play host to Grinnell (10-17) in a semifinal Wednesday.

Tipton 3, Fairfield 0: After breezing through the opening set, Tipton won a couple of hard-fought sets to finish off a road sweep of Fairfield on Monday in a Class 3A regional opener, 25-24, 25-23, 26-24.

Fairfield had a 24-21 lead in the third set, but Tipton responded with the next five points to close out the match.

The Tigers (12-19) advance to play second-ranked Davenport Assumption on Wednesday in Davenport.

Calamus-Wheatland 3, Bellevue Marquette 0: For the third time this month, Calamus-Wheatland swept Marquette. The Warriors opened Class 1A regional action with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 win Monday night in Wheatland.

C-W (19-17) moves on to face Easton Valley in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday at home.

Easton Valley 3, Prince of Peace 1: Easton Valley dropped the opening set Monday night, but rebounded with three straight victories to advance in Class 1A regional action.

Sophomore Hadley Farrell had 11 kills and the River Hawks served a dozen aces in their 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22 triumph. Prince of Peace swept Easton Valley in a Tri-Rivers Conference match earlier in the season.

Shannon Kenneavy had 20 assists and 20 digs for Prince of Peace, which finishes the season 12-20.

Cascade 3, Columbus 0: Corinne Rea had 11 kills as Cascade took down Columbus in a Class 2A regional opener Monday, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17.

Alyssa Lux posted 10 digs and Kate Green had three of Cascade's 10 aces as the Cougars advance to regional quarterfinal against top-seeded Wapsie Valley on Wednesday.

Columbus closes the year 6-21.

Wapello 3, Keota 0: Jacie Hoeg had 26 assists and Olyvia Malone collected 16 digs as Wapello opened Class 1A regional play with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 victory over Keota.

The Arrows were balanced on the front line. Led by seven kills from junior Emily Hemphill, Wapello had four players with at least five kills. Hemphill also had 16 digs and four service aces.

The Arrows (16-19) advance to play Winfield-Mount Union (23-9) in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday night in Winfield.