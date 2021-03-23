Prep report: Geneseo cruises past Quincy to remain unbeaten

Volleyball

Geneseo 25-25, Quincy 6-20: The Maple Leafs got off to a fast start and cruised past the Blue Devils on Tuesday, staying unbeaten in Western Big 6 play.

Geneseo built an early 10-4 lead, and despite a pair of Quincy timeouts, the first-set margin only grew from there as Geneseo totaled five aces.

The hosting Blue Devils kept things much closer in the second set, tying it 16-all. An emphatic kill from outside hitter Abbi Barickman sparked a 9-4 run to close out the match for the Leafs.

Barickman had a team-high seven kills for Geneseo, with her sister Maddi dishing out 10 assists. Maggi Weller led the Leafs with 11 digs and Emma Frank had three blocks to pace the defense.

The win moves Geneseo to 4-0 overall and in the Western Big 6.

