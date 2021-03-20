Prep report: Geneseo, Rock Island get road volleyball wins

Volleyball

Geneseo 2, Galesburg 0: Abbi Barickman had a half-dozen kills and two blocks as Geneseo made quick work of Galesburg 25-13, 25-12 on the road Saturday.

The Leafs unleashed six service aces with two each coming from Maddi Barickman, Maggi Weller and Hannah Copeland. Weller led Geneseo's back row with nine digs.

The victory moved Geneseo to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Coach Casey Komel's team has yet to drop a set this season.

Galesburg fell to 0-3.

Rock Island 2, Quincy 0: Rock Island picked up its second conference win of the week with a 25-14, 25-21 road win over Quincy on Saturday.

The Rocks started with 16 of the match's first 21 points to seize control.

Addison Bomelyn finished with 11 kills to lead Rock Island while Emily Allison had seven kills and Madelynn Polito had a hand in four blocks.

Rock Island coach Morgan Gray was pleased to see her team play cleaner than it did Thursday.

"That was the focus of practice the last two days," Gray said. "Against Galesburg we had 26 errors, and it's going to be hard to win a volleyball game that way."

United Township 2, Alleman 0: The United Township volleyball team swept Alleman in a Big 6 match Saturday afternoon. No match details were provided.

