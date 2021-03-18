Prep report: Geneseo volleyball sweeps Alleman

Volleyball

Geneseo 25-25, Alleman 16-12: Led by 12 kills from Abbi Barickman and 17 assists from her twin sister Maddi, Geneseo swept Alleman at Geneseo Thursday night.

Maggi Weller added a team-high six digs to go along with two aces for the Leafs. Maddi Barickman and Taylor DeSplinter chipped in five digs each and Emma Frank added a pair of blocks to help lead the Geneseo defense.

The win moves the Leafs to 2-0 in the Western Big 6 on the season following its season-opening sweep of United Township on Tuesday.

Alleman, which forced Quincy into a decisive third set Tuesday, fell to 0-2.

Rock Island 25-26, Galesburg 18-24: Rock Island rebounded from a season-opening loss to Moline with a sweep of Galesburg Tuesday, evening its Western Big 6 Conference record at 1-2.

Galesburg, which was led by seven kills by Audree Peck, fell to 0-2 on the season.

Sterling 25-25, United Township 9-14: Two days after opening the season by getting swept by Geneseo, the Western Big 6 road didn't get any easier for United Township on Thursday.

The Panthers were swept by host Sterling, falling to 0-2 in the early going of the Big 6 season.

