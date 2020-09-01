Prep report: Knights, Bulldogs record sweeps

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

Knights sweep Sabers: Class 3A sixth-ranked Assumption ran its Mississippi Athletic Conference record to 2-0 with a straight-set win Tuesday over Central DeWitt, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14.

A.J. Schubert had a match-high 15 kills and Carly Rolf added nine for the Knights as Annabelle Costello facilitated the offense with 25 assists. Schubert also had three blocks, eight digs and two service aces.

Emma Schubert registered the 500th dig of her career in the win. She led the Knights with 11 in the match.

Ava Morris totaled six kills and Drew Anderson 16 assists in the loss for the Sabers. Taylor Veach added 12 digs for Central DeWitt (2-3, 0-2).

Bulldogs move to 4-1: Bettendorf kept its MAC record perfect in sweeping Clinton 25-22, 25-17, 25-19.

Makayla Howard had 10 kills and Makenzie Cooley finished with seven for the River Queens (0-2, 0-2). Jamie Greenwalt posted 25 assists.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1, 2-0 in conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0