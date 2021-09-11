Prep report: Lancers, Spartans and Beavers claim tournament titles

ELDRIDGE — The Class 4A top-ranked North Scott volleyball team did not drop a set Saturday en route to winning its home invitational.
North Scott beat 4A fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf, 1A top-ranked Burlington Notre Dame, Clinton and Davenport West to capture the six-team round robin tournament.
After opening the day with a 21-2, 21-12 triumph over West, North Scott beat Notre Dame 21-16, 21-19 and Xavier 21-18, 21-15. It knocked off Bettendorf 21-17, 21-16 and Clinton 21-12, 21-13 in the afternoon session.
Senior outside Ella McLaughlin had 33 kills in the 10 sets for the Lancers (13-3). Alyssa Atzen distributed 57 assists and Nora Ralfs had 28. North Scott recorded eight blocks in the win over Bettendorf, the second straight-set win for the Lancers over the Bulldogs in a week.
Lauren Golinghorst ripped a team-high nine kills in the victory over Notre Dame and Grace Graham registered nine kills against Bettendorf. It was the second weekend title of the season for the Lancers, who won the Maquoketa tournament two weeks ago.
Xavier finished the tournament 4-1 to place second.
PV claims Linn-Mar title: Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley didn't drop a set as it won the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday in Marion.
After besting seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Fairfield and Solon in pool play, the Spartans added three more victories in the bracket tournament.
PV (11-1) beat Kennedy 21-12, 21-18 in the quarterfinals and 2A seventh-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in the semifinals, 21-19, 21-16.
In the final, coach Amber Hall's team beat Mississippi Athletic Conference foe and 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption 21-16, 21-12.
PV senior Kora Ruff surpassed 2,500 career assists during the tournament.
Assumption finished the day with a 4-2 record. The Knights beat Fort Madison and Tipton in pool play while falling to 4A sixth-ranked Marion. Assumption upended Dubuque Hempstead in the quarterfinals and avenged the loss to Marion in the semifinals, 21-12, 21-13.
Wilton wins own tourney: The 2A third-ranked Wilton Beavers improved to 15-0 on the season with five wins at its home tournament.
Wilton beat Midland, Winfield-Mount Union, Mount Pleasant, Burlington and Hillcrest Academy in straight sets.
The Beavers' Kelsey Drake eclipsed 1,000 career kills in the win against Midland.