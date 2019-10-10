In her first season as the coach of the Maroons, Sarah Fetter led her team to a 25-7, 25-16 win over Quincy to finish the Western Big Six Conference 12-2 which clinches at least a tie for the league title for the fourth straight year.
The Maroons (17-5) did it in a dominating effort against a strong Quincy (15-9, 7-5) team. Moline took over from the start, running off 14 points to build a 15-1 lead in the first set.
It was a bit of a redemption evening for a couple Maroons. Madison Chase, who struggled on her serve during the middle part of the season, was on serve for that 13 straights in that early run.
— Jeff Wendland, jwendland@qconline.com
Sterling rolls on: The Golden Warriors improved to 7-0, all 20 sweeps, since getting everyone back in their lineup with a 25-7, 25-13 rout of United Township.
The Borum twins dominant again. Brook Borum had 12 kills, three aces and a block and Bree Borum added five kills, 19 assists, six digs, three blocks and an ace.
You have free articles remaining.
Pleasant Valley stays unbeated in MAC: Pleasant Valley moved to 23-3, 7-0 in the MAC with a three-set win over Davenport West.
The Spartans held the Falcons to single digits in two of the sets in a 25-7, 25-19, 25-6 win.
Erica Brohm led a balanced PV attack with six kills, with fellow seniors Kaitlyn Morgan and Ilah Perez-Johnson adding five each.
Sophomore setter Kora Ruff tallied six aces and 17 assists and senior Sara Hoskins led the Spartans with 11 digs.
Davenport West fell to 0-13 on the season, 0-7 in MAC play.