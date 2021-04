Volleyball

Moline sweeps pair of matches: The Maroons carried a perfect 3-0 week over into the weekend Saturday, sweeping a pair of matches at a home triangular.

Moline opened the day by beating Normal Community 25-23, 25-20 and then followed it up by knocking off Ottawa 25-12, 25-19.

The wins move Moline to 11-3 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0