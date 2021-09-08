 Skip to main content
Prep report: Moline volleyball sweeps Sterling
Prep report: Moline volleyball sweeps Sterling

Moline Maroons logo

Moline volleyball sweeps Sterling

Moline went on the road and defeated defending Western Big 6 Conference champion Sterling in straight sets Wednesday night, 25-18, 25-22. It was the Maroons’ third conference victory in as many tries and they have yet to lose a set to a WB6 team.

Led by senior outside hitter Ella Ramsay, the Maroons fought off Sterling comeback attempts in both sets. Ramsay finished with a team-high six kills and three aces. Senior outside hitter Rylie Frazelle and sophomore outside hitter Lucy Irvine both finished with five kills.

Junior defensive specialist Megan DePoorter kept the Golden Warriors from scoring with a team-high 10 digs. Irvine added six digs and Frazelle recorded four. Senior setter Carly Rouse led the team with 13 assists.

It was the first win for Moline (6-1, 3-0 WB6) on the road against Sterling since the Golden Warriors joined the conference.

