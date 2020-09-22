PREP REPORT: Muskies outlast Blue Devils in five

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

Muscatine 3, Davenport Central 2: Muscatine built a two-set cushion and was on its way to prevailing in three sets, but Central mounted a rally and took it to a fifth set before falling Tuesday night in Muscatine.

Behind a balanced offensive attack and 24 assists from Kaylynn Salyars, Muscatine won the conference match, 25-18, 25-11, 25-27, 22-25, 15-12.

Muscatine snapped a five-match losing streak and moved to 3-2 in conference play. Olivia Harmon posted nine kills while Madi Petersen had seven and Meadow Freers chipped in six.

Morgan Barker paced Central with 10 kills and 10 digs while Noelle Smith had nine kills. Lily Campbell facilitated the offense with 27 assists for the Blue Devils, who overcame a pair of match points in the third set.

Pleasant Valley 3, Central DeWitt 0: Class 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley ran its record to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-14 league victory over Central DeWitt on Tuesday.