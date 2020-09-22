PREP REPORT: Muskies outlast Blue Devils in five

Volleyball
Muscatine 3, Davenport Central 2: Muscatine built a two-set cushion and was on its way to prevailing in three sets, but Central mounted a rally and took it to a fifth set before falling Tuesday night in Muscatine.
Behind a balanced offensive attack and 24 assists from Kaylynn Salyars, Muscatine won the conference match, 25-18, 25-11, 25-27, 22-25, 15-12.
Muscatine snapped a five-match losing streak and moved to 3-2 in conference play. Olivia Harmon posted nine kills while Madi Petersen had seven and Meadow Freers chipped in six.
Morgan Barker paced Central with 10 kills and 10 digs while Noelle Smith had nine kills. Lily Campbell facilitated the offense with 27 assists for the Blue Devils, who overcame a pair of match points in the third set.
Pleasant Valley 3, Central DeWitt 0: Class 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley ran its record to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-14 league victory over Central DeWitt on Tuesday.
Sophomore middle hitter Chloe Cline led the Spartans attack with 13 kills and was ably backed by senior Emily Wood's eight kills and sophomore Halle Vice's six. They were again set up well by junior Kora Ruff, who added to her school record with 35 assists and 10 digs.
Junior Livia Thomsen, who had four additional assists, logged 11 digs for the Spartans, sharing team-high honors in that department with Wood.
Vice and Alexa Frankel each had three blocks for the winners.
Junior Ava Morris led the Sabers (4-7, 1-4 MAC) with nine kills, while EmmaGrace Hartman logged nine assists. Lexy Cooper led the Sabers with a dozen digs.
