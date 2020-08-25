Prep report: Muskies outlast Sabers in five sets

MUSCATINE — Muscatine welcomed Central DeWitt into the Mississippi Athletic Conference in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.
Several unforced errors by the Muskies and dynamic play early and throughout the match by Central DeWitt’s Elaina Schroeder and Ava Morris up front had Muscatine searching for answers.
But Muscatine cleaned up its play and found their own duo of Madi Petersen and Meadow Freers quite capable of going against the pair on the other side of the net.
In the end, Muscatine came out on top in a tense five-set match, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 14-25,15-13 to open MAC play for the 2020 season.
Aside from a second set in which the Muskies maintained a lead throughout, Central DeWitt held leads in every set, but couldn’t hold off late Muscatine rallies.
“We started off kind of iffy,” Freers said. “We were all down, but toward the end, we had a a lot of faith. We brought ourselves back up and had more energy as the match went along.”
None of the Muskie comebacks were as impressive as the one that took place in the third set. The teams split the first two sets, and Muscatine trailed 23-16.
“A lot of the points that (Central DeWitt scored) were our errors,” Muscatine coach Kara Russell said. “The girls knew that, they knew they dug themselves into a hole, but they fought their way out.”
Freers, a junior outside hitter, was quiet early on, but after making some adjustments, she and senior outside hitter Petersen got the Muskie attack going early in the second set and combined for 16 kills.
“At first, I was a little frustrated with myself,” Freers said. “I realized I needed to be better … but I started talking with my setter about what I needed to be done to get a good hit.”
The fifth and deciding set saw Muscatine gain several leads, only to have the Sabers charge back. The teams were tied nine different times in the final set. But the Muskies would win it on a Central DeWitt serve into the net.
Assumption 3, Davenport West 0: AJ Schubert had nine kills while Emma Schubert unleashed eight aces as Class 3A sixth-ranked Assumption downed Davenport West 25-13, 25-16, 25-8 in the season opener Tuesday night.
Emma Schubert and freshman Maggie Johnson each had six kills for the Knights. Setter Annabelle Costello distributed 25 assists. Bri Gartner and Emma Schubert led the defensive effort with eight and seven digs, respectively.
Abby Raes had three service aces and eight digs for the Falcons.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!