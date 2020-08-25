Prep report: Muskies outlast Sabers in five sets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Muscatine welcomed Central DeWitt into the Mississippi Athletic Conference in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.

Several unforced errors by the Muskies and dynamic play early and throughout the match by Central DeWitt’s Elaina Schroeder and Ava Morris up front had Muscatine searching for answers.

But Muscatine cleaned up its play and found their own duo of Madi Petersen and Meadow Freers quite capable of going against the pair on the other side of the net.

In the end, Muscatine came out on top in a tense five-set match, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 14-25,15-13 to open MAC play for the 2020 season.

Aside from a second set in which the Muskies maintained a lead throughout, Central DeWitt held leads in every set, but couldn’t hold off late Muscatine rallies.

“We started off kind of iffy,” Freers said. “We were all down, but toward the end, we had a a lot of faith. We brought ourselves back up and had more energy as the match went along.”

None of the Muskie comebacks were as impressive as the one that took place in the third set. The teams split the first two sets, and Muscatine trailed 23-16.