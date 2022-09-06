PREP REPORT: North Scott volleyball sweeps Central

Volleyball

North Scott 3, Davenport Central 0: After a couple of tough setbacks over the weekend, the North Scott High School volleyball team got back to its winning ways Tuesday evening to remain undefeated in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

The Lancers (8-2, 3-0 MAC) handled Davenport Central 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 in league action at The Pit.

Sophomore Abbey Hayes led the Lancers with 14 kills as senior Lauren Golinghorst and junior Sydney Skarich each put down seven winners. Nora Ralfs (17) and Kaci Johnson (12) set up the offense with 29 of the team’s 38 kills.

The Blue Devils dropped to 1-6, 0-3 MAC.

Clinton 3, Davenport West 0: The Clinton River Queens got pushed by Davenport West Tuesday evening in Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball action in Clinton, the hosts taking a 25-16, 27-25, 25-14 victory.

Halee Clare led West (0-7, 0-3 MAC) with six kills, Faith Rattler dished out 11 assists and Alexandria Petersen came up with 20 digs as Mya Verdon served up a pair of aces.

Davenport North 3, Central DeWitt 2: The Davenport North High School volleyball team won its second straight Mississippi Athletic Conference match, topping Davenport North in five sets to move its record to 2-3 on the season. Central DeWitt dropped to 4-7. No set scores or details were reported.

Geneseo 2, Alleman 0: The Geneseo High School volleyball team evened its Western Big 6 Conference record with Tuesday’s 25-22, 25-20 home victory over the Alleman Pioneers.

Geneseo (3-6, 1-1 Big 6) was led by Aubrey VanKerrebroeck’s five kills with Katie VanDeWoestyne and Jillian Beneke each adding four. Alysia Perez dished out 19 assists for the winners. Delainey VanRycke (12) and Addison Smith (11) led the Leafs in digs.

Clair Hulke slammed home six kills to lead Alleman, which got 12 digs from Genesis Reyes.

Galesburg 2, United Township 1: The United Township High School volleyball team dropped a three-set decision at Galesburg Tuesday evening to fall to 1-1 in Western Big 6 Conference action. Scores and details were not available from the match.

