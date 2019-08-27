Volleyball
Pleasant Valley 3, Central 0: Emily Wood had a game-high 10 kills and Kora Ruff had 32 assists as the Class 5A seventh-ranked Spartans rolled to a season-opening victory at home over the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.
Hailey Halupnik and Kaitlyn Morgan had four aces apiece as PV (1-0, 1-0 MAC) topped Central 25-15, 25-11, 25-17. Sara Hoskins led the Spartans with eight digs, and Halupnik had two blocks.
For the Blue Devils (0-1, 0-1 MAC), Kiki Puffield led the way with six kills and Lindsey Smith had six digs.
North Scott 3, Clinton 0: Class 4A ninth-ranked North Scott opened the coach Taryn VanEarwage era with a straight set win on the road Tuesday night over Clinton, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22.
VanEarwage, a former Rock Island and Augustana standout, was hired this summer to replace Allie Miguel.
Gracie Graham had 10 kills while Emma Powell and Ella McLaughlin each had eight for the Lancers. Taylor Robertson and Sam Lee facilitated the offense with 16 and 14 assists, respectively.
Powell led the defense with 11 digs. Kendall McNaull had three blocks.
Setter Brooke Mulholland paced Clinton with 10 kills and 15 assists. Rylie Mussman had a match-high 15 digs.