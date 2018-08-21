Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport Central 2: Class 5A 12th-ranked Pleasant Valley rallied back from a two-set deficit to earn a season-opening win over the Blue Devils Tuesday night in the Central gym.
Central won the first two sets 29-27 and 25-19 before PV took the final three sets 25-19, 25-14, 15-4.
Adrea Arthofer led the Spartans with 13 kills and added 16 digs while Kora Ruff had 34 assists and four aces for PV (1-0, 1-0).
Raina Smith had 19 kills to lead Central (0-1, 0-1) and also added eight blocks and one ace. Lexi Huntley recorded 21 assists for the Blue Devils.
Muscatine 3, Burlington 0: A young Muscatine team opened up the season with a three-set win over Burlington Tuesday night.
The Muskies (1-0, 1-0), took a quick 8-2 lead in the opening set and didn't trail until early in the third set. With the third set tied 15-15, Muscatine ended the set on a 10-3 run.
Hannah Wieskamp led the team with five aces while Hannah Reynolds and Kaylynn Salyars each had four kills to lead the team. Haley Jarrett had 15 assists.
Assumption 3, Davenport West 0: Emma VanSeveren unleashed eight service aces and Kylie Welch had five as Class 3A eighth-ranked Assumption cruised past West 25-17, 25-11, 25-22 Tuesday night.
Anna Vonderhaar led a balanced Assumption offense with seven kills. Maddy Mayeski had six while Emma Schubert and Welch each had five.
— Staff report
Orion 2, Moline 0: If the Orion Chargers are going to be the volleyball team they want to be, outside hitters Sarah Jacobsen and Mackenzie Grafton are going to have to be good.
Those two were better than good on Tuesday and the Chargers opened on their new gym floor with a huge 27-25, 25-18 win over Moline.
Jacobsen, a senior, had eight kills, two blocks, an ace and nine digs. Grafton, a junior, had 11 kills, two blocks and nine digs.
"They played very well," Orion coach Jack Wheeler said after Orion beat Moline for the first time in program history. "You could see that beach volleyball experience and they were fun to watch the way they worked together."
While Moline coach Mike Ducey admits Jacobsen and Grafton are a handful, he also noted his team did not play well on defense and also didn't pass the ball well. The Maroons ended the two-game match with 21 errors to just 10 for the Chargers.
"They are terrific players, but we have to be better at the net on the high balls," said Ducey. "We lost this game in our serve-receiver game. We didn't possess the ball well and we didn't pass it well."
Kayla Veto led Moline with eight kills, Megan Pittington had six; Bella Mitchell had 20 assists, four aces and two blocks.
— Jeff Wendland, Lee News Network