Prep report: Quincy rallies to beat Alleman in three sets

Volleyball

Quincy 26-24-15, Alleman 24-26-11: Last season, Alleman finished with an 0-14 record in the Western Big 6.

This season, the Pioneers nearly bettered that in their season opener.

The Blue Devils needed a big first set rally to grab the win on the opening night of Western Big 6 play.

Alleman led 19-8 before Quincy's comeback in the opening set. Despite letting the lead slip away, the Pioneers didn't let the Blue Devils keep the momentum long, edging Quincy in the second set to force a decisive third.

