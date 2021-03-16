 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report: Quincy rallies to beat Alleman in three sets
topical

Prep report: Quincy rallies to beat Alleman in three sets

{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

Quincy 26-24-15, Alleman 24-26-11: Last season, Alleman finished with an 0-14 record in the Western Big 6.

This season, the Pioneers nearly bettered that in their season opener.

The Blue Devils needed a big first set rally to grab the win on the opening night of Western Big 6 play.

Alleman led 19-8 before Quincy's comeback in the opening set. Despite letting the lead slip away, the Pioneers didn't let the Blue Devils keep the momentum long, edging Quincy in the second set to force a decisive third.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News