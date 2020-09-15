Prep report: Red-hot River Queens sweep Falcons

Volleyball
Clinton sweeps West: Fresh off a second-place finish at the North Scott Invitational last Saturday, the River Queens kept their momentum going with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 home win over Davenport West.
Clinton (6-5, 2-2 MAC) was led by Lakin Houzenga who posted team highs of seven kills and three aces and tied for a team high with seven digs.
Jamie Greenwalt had 16 assists and two aces for the River Queens.
West (0-9, 0-4) got six kills and seven digs from Molly Daily.
Central DeWitt gets first MAC win: After dropping its first three league matches as a member of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Central DeWitt broke into the win column Tuesday night with a sweep of Davenport North.
The Sabers (3-4, 1-3) beat the Wildcats 25-16, 25-20, 25-13.
North Scott downs Central: Class 4A sixth-ranked North stayed unbeaten in league play Tuesday night with a 25-17, 25-7, 25-21 road win over Davenport Central.
North Scott (12-2, 2-0) prepares for a big league showdown with fellow MAC unbeaten Davenport Assumption next Tuesday night. Central fell to 0-4 on the season.
