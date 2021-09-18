Prep report: Rock Island volleyball defeats Geneseo and Quincy in triangular

Rock Island took a big leap in the Western Big 6 conference standings Saturday with wins over Quincy and Geneseo at Quincy High School.
The Rocks played the Blue Devils first and won in straight sets (26-24, 25-13). The first set went to extra points, but Rock Island was able to hold off Quincy at the end 26-24. The second set was less competitive, with Rock Island taking the set and match 25-13.
The big game of the day was between Rock Island and Geneseo. The Maple Leafs came in with a 5-1 WB6 record, half a game better than the Rocks' 4-1 mark.
The first set was close, but Geneseo pulled away in the latter stages to claim it 25-19. However, Rock Island stormed back with a dominating 25-14 second set to send it to a decisive third in which the Rocks pulled away with a 25-18 victory to win the match.
Hannah Copeland led Geneseo with 16 kills and added two aces and a block. Senior setter Lauren Johnsen had a team-high 16 assists and three aces. Junior defensive specialist Delainey VanRycke had a team-high 10 digs.
In the final match of the triangular, Geneseo ended on a high note with a sweep of Quincy (25-19, 25-22).
Both sets were close, but Copeland and junior outside hitter Aubrey VanKerrebroeck helped Geneseo push past the Blue Devils.
Copeland finished with a team-high five kills and two blocks. VanRycke and Bailey Huizenga led the team the team with 11 digs. Johnsen had 12 assists.
Rock Island is now 5-1 in conference, only trailing Moline’s perfect 6-0 mark.
Galesburg sweeps triangular against UTHS and Alleman: Bright and early Saturday morning, Galesburg volleyball hosted and defeated UTHS and Alleman in straight sets.
The Silver streaks held off UTHS in the first set 26-24, before taking care of business in the second set with a convincing 25-14 win to end the match.
Galesburg then defeated Alleman (25-22, 25-14) in similar fashion. The Pioneers gave the Silver Streaks trouble in the first set, but Galesburg was able to pull away. Then in the second set, Galesburg put the match away.
The two wins were Galesburg’s first this season in conference play.