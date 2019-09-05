Volleyball
Rock Island 19-25-25, Galesburg 25-18-19: The Rocks rebounded from dropping the first set to top the Streaks for their second win over a Western Big Six foe this week.
Raghan Walker led the way for the Rocks with 11 kills, four blocks and two aces, and Emily Allison chipped in nine kills and 12 digs. Sophia Sigler had 16 assists for Rock Island with Isabella Allison adding nine.
Assumption 25-25, Alleman 11-18: Assumption swept its cross-river rival Thursday.
The Knights, who moved to No. 6 in the most recent 3A rankings, moved to 2-0 on the season.
Sydney Bowling led Alleman with six kills and two aces in the loss.