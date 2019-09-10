Ruff reaches milestone in PV sweep: Class 5A seventh-ranked Pleasant Valley took advantage of poor passing from Muscatine to cruise to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-21 straight-set victory Tuesday.
The Spartans (6-0, 3-0 MAC) never trailed in the first set thanks to a dominating performance from their front line and methodical passing from setter Kora Ruff, who finished with 29 assists and passed 1,000 for her career.
“Kora is only a sophomore and she already accomplished that,” Pleasant Valley coach Amber Hall said. “I asked her if she knew and she was like ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ That’s Kora, always more focused on the team.”
Chloe Cline led the Spartans with eight kills, while Kaitlyn Morgan and IIah Perez-Johnson added seven apiece.
Muscatine (2-2, 1-1 MAC) took its first lead in the third set. Not only did the Muskies find their offense, but they also found a serving rhythm, as an ace from Kaylynn Salyars gave them a 10-8 lead later in the set.
Salyars finished with team-highs in kills (four) and assists (nine).
The Muskies opened up a 17-12 lead later in the set. However, Pleasant Valley ended the match on a 13-4 run, capped off by two straight aces by Perez-Johnson.
“I think we all agreed it’s not that they didn’t play as hard as they could,” Muscatine coach Tim Martin said. “It’s just we couldn’t run a structured offense.”
Davenport North 3, Davenport West 0: Justyus Jackson had 11 kills and Bailey Ortega dished out 25 assists as North earned its first conference win of the season with a 25-23, 25-10, 25-12 sweep over West at North High School.
Layne Wright served eight aces for the Wildcats (2-10, 1-2).
Cassidy Schaeffer totaled 17 assists and three aces for the Falcons. Cameron Tracy and Alex Solbrig had 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Grace Sander led West (0-3) with eight kills.
Moline 2, Galesburg 1: Moline extended its Western Big Six Conference winning streak to 23 matches with a 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 win Tuesday night over Galesburg at Wharton Field House.
"Whew, what a good match with many, many excellent points," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Galesburg did a great job on defense, and kept the ball alive with some tremendous digs in the first set, but our team effort and ball control allowed us to pull ahead in the final two sets of the match.”
The Maroons (6-2, 4-0) were led by Sophia Potter's 26 assists and 15 digs. Kamara Dickerson recorded 12 kills and eight digs, and Ella Ramsey notched eight kills and three digs.
Quincy 2, United Township 0: Quincy collected its first conference win of the season, posting a 25-22, 30-28 win over United Township.
The Panthers started each of the two sets strong, building themselves a small lead until the Blue Devils quickly gained momentum.
”We were making our own errors and Quincy wasn’t,” UT coach Jillian VanOpdorp said. “It was just a mind game of who’s going to make the next error and that’s who got the next point.”
