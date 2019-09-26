Volleyball
Sterling routs Moline: The Sterling volleyball team was short-handed when the Golden Warriors traveled to Moline earlier this month. The Maroons swept the defending Class 3A state champions and Sterling was not happy about it.
On Thursday, the Warriors (13-4, 6-2 in the Western Big Six) got a chance for some redemption and with all but one of their starters back, they wiped out the Maroons (12-5, 8-2) 25-18, 25-10.
Sterling was without libero Lexi Rodriguez and Gracie Gould in the first game but both were back and that made a difference.
You have free articles remaining.
The game started like a game between two top-of-the-league teams would be played. The teams went back and forth through the first 19 points with the Maroons leading 10-9.
Dykeman called a timeout and the Warriors came out of the huddle and went on a 10-0 run, the last time Moline would be within breathing distance of Sterling.
Kamara Dickerson led the Maroons with six kills and seven digs.
— Jeff Wendland, jwendland@qconline.com