TIPTON — Coming off two losses in a row to Nevada and Wilton, the West Liberty Comets felt like they had something to prove.
Message sent in the form of a straight-set sweep of Class 3A No. 1 Tipton.
“After Tuesday’s game (against Wilton), I think these girls were ready to prove we are a good team,” West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. “I told them to leave that game behind us."
The Comets and Tigers game was one of the most anticipated matchups across the state as West Liberty, ranked fifth in Class 1A, took on No. 1 Tipton.
While things got very tight during the second set, West Liberty maintained control throughout much of the match on its way to a straight-set sweep of Tipton 25-17, 29-27 and 25-9.
The Comets (10-2) came out hot, as they ran out in front to lead 13-5 at one point. West Liberty used its kill leader Macy Daufeldt as more of a decoy early on. Still, the sophomore had four kills in a set where the Comets spread the action around.
Daufeldt ended up leading the Comets in kills with 14, closely followed by Martha Pace (12) and Isabel Morrison (8).
After West Liberty took the first set, Tipton came out in the second looking to even the score. The Class 3A No. 5 Comets wouldn’t be denied though.
The second set was as thrilling a set as could be played. The Tigers held a slim lead throughout the early portion of the set, but just couldn’t pull away. Ultimately, the set went to the Comets 29-27.
At one point, Tipton's Sommer Daniel, a Utah recruit, notched three straight aces to pull things even at 15.
For the Tigers (17-3), any positive momentum they possessed quickly faded after the Comets won the second set. As a result, the final set was perhaps the least competitive of the night.
Geneseo 25-25, United Township 16-19: Fresh off ending Moline's Western Big Six winning streak, the Maple Leafs pulled into a tie for the Big Six lead with the Maroons with a two-set win over United Township.
Hannah Copeland tallied five kills and a team-high three blocks in the winning effort, and Cadence Talbert also chipped in five kills.
Maggi Weller added seven aces and 17 digs, and Addie Dunker led the Leafs with 16 assists on the night.
The win moves Geneseo to 6-1 in the Big Six.
Galesburg 25-25, Alleman 14-19: Alleman volleyball coach Andrea Larsen was hoping her Pioneers could build upon the momentum of playing their best volleyball of the season in Tuesday’s loss at Rock Island.
But early deficits and unforced errors fed into Alleman falling to Galesburg at Don Morris Gymnasium 25-14, 25-19 in Western Big 6 Conference action.
Alleman (0-9, 0-7 Big 6) stayed winless as Galesburg (7-8, 2-5) led wire-to-wire in the victory. The Silver Streaks also tied United Township in the conference standings following the win.
— Drake Lansman, dlansman@qconline.com