Prep report

Bulldogs' rally comes up short: Muscatine ran out to a two-set lead at home against Bettendorf on Tuesday night, and though the Bulldogs stormed back to even the match, the Muskies never trailed in the final set in capturing a 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13 win.
Both teams were susceptible to unforced errors, but for Bettendorf, those mishaps came at the wrong times, especially in the all-important second set that took extra points for the Muskies to close out.
Some points, however, were just the matter of Muscatine keeping volleys alive and sacrificing bodies to keep the ball off the ground.
"I knew (the hustle) was something they had in them," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said.
With Bettendorf looking to close the set out up 24-21, Muscatine junior Bree Seaman came up with a big kill to keep the Muskies alive.
On the next volley, the Bulldogs committed a net violation. Following that, the team had some communication issues and let what looked like a perfectly fine set hit the floor in between a group of Bulldogs.
A Bettendorf kill attempt that sailed over the back end line then handed the Muskies a two-set advantage.
Bettendorf was led by Annie Stotlar with 15 kills, with Grace Casper and Lillie Petersen chipping in 10 each. Ellie Aanestad dished out 34 assists for the Bulldogs and also tallied 11 digs.
Riley Deere led the Bulldogs with 18 digs.
Lancers sweep Falcons: North Scott’s volleyball team returned to the court for the first time in over a week Tuesday and responded by sweeping Davenport West 25-15, 25-15, 25-9 on the road.
The Lancers (13-2, 3-0 MAC) used scoring bursts to push their lead to double-digits in each set. Ella McLaughlin paced them with 10 kills while Katherine Belken dished out 13 assists.
The largest lead the Falcons (0-11, 0-6 MAC) held was three points in the opening set. They were led by five kills from Emma Peters while Molly Daily chipped in four kills. Abby Raes had seven digs.
