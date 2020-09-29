Prep report

Volleyball

Bulldogs' rally comes up short: Muscatine ran out to a two-set lead at home against Bettendorf on Tuesday night, and though the Bulldogs stormed back to even the match, the Muskies never trailed in the final set in capturing a 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13 win.

Both teams were susceptible to unforced errors, but for Bettendorf, those mishaps came at the wrong times, especially in the all-important second set that took extra points for the Muskies to close out.

Some points, however, were just the matter of Muscatine keeping volleys alive and sacrificing bodies to keep the ball off the ground.

"I knew (the hustle) was something they had in them," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said.

With Bettendorf looking to close the set out up 24-21, Muscatine junior Bree Seaman came up with a big kill to keep the Muskies alive.

On the next volley, the Bulldogs committed a net violation. Following that, the team had some communication issues and let what looked like a perfectly fine set hit the floor in between a group of Bulldogs.

A Bettendorf kill attempt that sailed over the back end line then handed the Muskies a two-set advantage.