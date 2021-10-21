PREP VOLLEYBALL: Atzen, Lancers ace semifinal test

“I have some goofy kids on my team,” VanEarwage said with a laugh. “She is a very lighthearted kid and she is definitely our comedic relief. But at the same time, she comes through in the big moments and that’s just her. She makes her teammates better in so many ways. I can’t say enough about her energy and everything she brought to the match.”

Atzen added three aces during the match and her two long service runs put away things early for the winners. She served six straight to put North Scott up 12-4 in the opening set and then helped serve the Lancers to an 8-0 lead in the second set. But it was Atzen’s ability to get the ball in position from the back row, along with fellow setter Nora Ralfs, that gave Burlington little chance at the net.

Ralfs, who had 12 assists, and Atzen combined to make just the one mistake in 35 assist attempts.

“We have so many offensive weapons that if we can speed up our tempo a little bit, we can get the other team’s blockers on their heels,” VanEarwage said. “We talk about being consistent all the time and if we can do those little things to run the offense quickly, the big moments will take care of themselves.”