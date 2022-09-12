PREP VOLLEYBALL: Central DeWitt handles Maquoketa in non-league play

DEWITT — Central DeWitt jumped out to big leads in the first two sets of Monday’s non-conference volleyball match against visiting Maquoketa.

But the Sabers let the winless Cardinals hang around in both sets, and the visitors rallied to win the second set and tie the match at one game apiece.

Central DeWitt wasn’t about to let Maquoketa steal the match.

“When we lost the second set, we were really down,” Central DeWitt middle hitter Aubrey Vance said. “We came in thinking we were going to win easily, so we didn’t really keep our talking going. In the end, it was really all about talking and teamwork.”

The Sabers won the next two sets to pull out a 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18 win over the Cardinals.

"We just have to focus on our little things to be successful,” Central DeWitt coach Katie Irwin said. “Once we did that, we were able to come out on top.”

Service errors cost the Sabers (5-7) in the first two sets. Central DeWitt misfired on six serves in the opening set, and five more in the second to keep Maquoketa (0-7) close.

The Sabers opened a 13-5 lead in the opener, but the Cardinals crawled within 23-22 before missing a serve. Central DeWitt’s Katlin Truelsen finished off the first-set victory with an ace serve.

Central DeWitt led 15-5 in the second set, but Maquoketa scored seven straight points late to take a 24-21 lead on Kalyn Hackman’s kill. The Sabers got a side-out and an ace from EmmaGrace Hartman, who had five aces in the set, but Hartman’s next serve found the net as the Cardinals took the second 25-23.

“The big thing we talked about was our serves,” Irwin said. “We had six missed serves the first set and five in the second set. We had zero in the third set and in the fourth set we had one. Our serves kind of hurt us. We wanted to make sure we were hitting our zones and keeping the ball in play.”

The third set was tied 11-11, but the Sabers scored 11 of the next 13 points to take control.

After Central DeWitt jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the fourth set, Maquoketa again rallied, pulling within 15-12. But after a side-out, Truelsen aced a serve and then Vance pushed the ball to an open spot in the back corner of the court on two points in a row.

“During practices we worked on pushing those deep corners, and I think tonight we really executed with that,” Vance said. “Once I got her once, I tried again and I got her again. That was fun.”

Vance had back-to-back blocks late in the fourth set that extended Central DeWitt’s lead to 22-12.

“We had to start off on top and we had to keep pushing at them,” Vance said. “We couldn’t give up on them. So at the end we kept pushing. We didn’t give up. We really wanted the win, and we finished it off.”

Lexy Cooper had nine kills to lead the Sabers, and Isabelle Pierce added eight. Vance and Bri Clark both had six kills, and Clark also had five blocks. Hartman had nine assists and six aces on the night.

Hackman had 10 kills for the Cardinals, and Carley Cavanagh had seven.

Central DeWitt, which also defeated Maquoketa at its home tournament on Aug. 27, has now won five straight meetings with the neighboring school that sits just 20 miles away.

"I love going to school the next morning knowing we beat them. It’s a great, great feeling,” Vance said. “We know all of these girls. We’ve known them through youth sports coming into varsity sports. Beating them is a great feeling.”

Central DeWitt 25-23-25-25, Maquoketa 22-25-16-18

Kills — Maquoketa, Kalyn Hackman 10, Carley Cavanagh 7; Central DeWitt, Lexy Cooper 9, Isabelle Pierce 8, Aubrey Vance 6, Bri Clark 6. Assists — Central DeWitt, EmmaGrace Hartman 9. Aces — Maquoketa, Kasedi Frazier 3; Central DeWitt, Hartman 6, Pierce 3, Katlin Truelsen 2. Blocks — Maquoketa, Hackman 1; Central DeWitt, Clark 5, Vance 2. Digs — Central DeWitt, Cooper 7.

Records: Maquoketa 0-7; Central DeWitt 5-7