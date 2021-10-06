Prep volleyball: Central 'flips the switch' to sweep North

After rolling to an easy first-set victory, Davenport Central found itself trailing visiting Davenport North 10-3 early in the second set of Wednesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball match.
But Blue Devil setter Lilly Campbell quickly tipped the ball over the net for a point, served a pair of aces, and then began feeding Central’s powerful middle hitters. The Blue Devils rallied to win the second set, and went on to sweep North 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 inside George Marshall Gymnasium.
"We’ve been working on being tenacious all season long. That’s been our big push,” Central head coach Laura Guttmann said. “We’ve been practicing that and staying up mentally.”
North (0-18, 0-7 MAC) led 13-6 in the second set when Campbell got the ball to middle hitter Noelle Smith, who spiked down a kill. Then Campbell served a pair of aces. After a missed serve by the Wildcats and a pair of points awarded after North was called for being in the net, Central’s Morgan Barker tipped over a kill that pulled the Blue Devils (10-12, 4-3 MAC) within one.
“When we’re just standing there expecting the ball to come, then we start doing bad,” Campbell said. “When we just try to have fun and play, that’s when we do well. We just needed to relax more on the court.”
Moments later, Smith got a kill and then served an ace that tied the set at 15. A Wildcat hitting error would give the Blue Devils the lead for good.
“We know we have it in us,” Smith said. "We just knew we had to turn it around, flip the switch, and be amazing.”
North’s Kaylee Hoaglin served an ace that pulled the Wildcats within 24-22, but Smith spiked down the final point to give Central a two-sets-to-none lead.
North, which has won just two sets this season, fell short in its bid to take one from the Blue Devils, but Melissa Kurth, who took over as the Wildcats’ head coach three weeks ago, was pleased with the spirit her squad displayed.
“I like the fight that we were showing,” Kurth said. “Even though we didn’t win a set, it felt good for them to fight and be ahead in the game. We haven’t had much of that experience. It’s a lot of mental for them. They just have to believe that they can do it, and then the wins will come.”
Chloe Baez had five kills and a pair of blocks to lead the Wildcats, who lost their 20th straight match dating back to last season. Olivia Rubemeyer had 19 assists, and Grace Davison had eight digs.
“We’re focused on doing the little things right right now,” Kurth said. “It’s definitely been a challenging season for this group with a coaching change and two setters getting hurt. So we’re working through those changes. We just need to stay focused on defense, serving aggressively and just staying disciplined. That’s what we’ve been working on the past three weeks.”
Smith finished with nine kills, and Delaney Graves had six.
"Our middles are pretty dominant. We really try to push the ball to them the most,” said Campbell, who finished with 21 assists. “They’re probably the smartest hitters that we have. So just being able to get the sets to them helps get the plays moving. When they do well, we all get happy, and happy is our strong suit.”
Barker also had six kills to go with a team-leading nine digs.
Central was able to battle back a night after winning a tight, four-set MAC match at Clinton a night before.
“We are definitely pretty tired, so I’m really glad that they were able to hold on and make it through,” Guttmann said.
The Blue Devils just hope to clean a few things up.
“We’re happy to get the win, but we could still use some work,” Campbell said.