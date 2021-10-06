Prep volleyball: Central 'flips the switch' to sweep North

“We know we have it in us,” Smith said. "We just knew we had to turn it around, flip the switch, and be amazing.”

North’s Kaylee Hoaglin served an ace that pulled the Wildcats within 24-22, but Smith spiked down the final point to give Central a two-sets-to-none lead.

North, which has won just two sets this season, fell short in its bid to take one from the Blue Devils, but Melissa Kurth, who took over as the Wildcats’ head coach three weeks ago, was pleased with the spirit her squad displayed.

“I like the fight that we were showing,” Kurth said. “Even though we didn’t win a set, it felt good for them to fight and be ahead in the game. We haven’t had much of that experience. It’s a lot of mental for them. They just have to believe that they can do it, and then the wins will come.”

Chloe Baez had five kills and a pair of blocks to lead the Wildcats, who lost their 20th straight match dating back to last season. Olivia Rubemeyer had 19 assists, and Grace Davison had eight digs.