Prep volleyball: Central sweeps West, gets No. 3 PV next

The Davenport Central High School volleyball team had a tough regular season, finishing with a 4-12 record.

But the Blue Devils are 1-0 in the postseason after sweeping Davenport West 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 in Tuesday’s Class 5A Region 8 quarterfinal inside George Marshall Gymnasium.

“We’ve been working hard this season and everything is connecting,” Central outside hitter Kate Ebeling said. “All of the girls are working together. It feels like everything came together, and we did it.”

The Blue Devils cruised to a victory in the first set, but quickly fell behind 6-1 in the second. After a Central timeout, the ball went to Ebeling on back-to-back points, and she hammered kills to give her team a spark.

“I really wanted to swing well. At first, I didn’t think I was,” said Ebeling, who finished with a match-high 14 kills. “But then I was able to pull through. I really wanted it.”

Mya Verdon, who led West with seven kills, had one to tie the score 14-14, but Ebeling got a kill and then teammate Addyson Miguel had a pair of ace serves during a run that put the Blue Devils in front 20-14.

Ebeling spiked down a kill that finished off the set and gave Central a two-set advantage.

“She definitely was our go-to hitter tonight,” Central head coach Jami Hester-Moore said of Ebeling. “Her energy was just awesome.”

The Falcons also jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the third set, but the Blue Devils rallied. Setter Jillian Darland, who had 35 assists for Central, tipped a ball over the net to give Central the lead for good at 17-16. Ebeling followed with a kill, and a Falcon error pushed the lead to 19-16.

“We had a couple of little mental lapses here and there that gave them points and runs,” West head coach Christina Groesch said. “We just made a few more mistakes than they did.”

Delaney Graves, who had a kill to finish off the match, finished with seven kills on the night. Stella Smith and Emma Hendershott added six apiece, and Hendershott had a pair of blocks.

Halee Clare had five kills and three blocks for the Falcons. Faith Rettler passed for 21 assists, and Alexandria Petersen had 18 digs.

Central topped West for the third time this season, and the Blue Devils did not drop a set against the Falcons. Central also ended West’s season in the regional playoffs for the third time in four years. West closes its season at 5-21.

Central advances to Thursday’s regional semifinal at third-ranked Pleasant Valley (25-6). The Spartans swept the Blue Devils 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 inside George Marshall Gymnasium on Sept. 27.

“We have to be confident,” Hester-Moore said. “We went toe-to-toe with them a couple weeks ago. We’re going to serve aggressively, get them out of their passing zones, and just execute.

"We have to execute against a state-ranked team.”