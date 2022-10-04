PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fast start carries Moline past Alleman

The Moline Maroons opened their Western Big 6 Conference volleyball match with Alleman on Tuesday night with three consecutive service aces from the arm of junior Ayla Jenkins, ran out to a 13-1 lead, and didn’t look back for the rest of the night.

At historic Wharton Field House on educator appreciation night, Coach Jenna Laxton’s Maroons defeated the visiting Pioneers 25-7, 25-13.

“We only had three errors in the first set, which is very hard to accomplish, and eight aces, near flawless volleyball,” said Laxton after her league-leading club moved to 17-8, 10-0 in the Big 6. “Our team is beginning to reach its full potential at this point in the season, we have focused on the service line, and our players are doing a great job of trusting each other to set up our hitters, and providing encouragement and support to each other.”

Sophomore Madelyn Determan put together a breakout performance for the Maroons at the net, with a team and match-leading seven kills.

“Maddie is gaining more and more confidence," said Laxton. "She has done a great job of buying into our system and utilizing her natural abilities and instincts.”

After running out to an insurmountable lead in the first set, Moline remained focused through a series of lineup adjustments that spread out playing time in preparation for the postseason. In addition to Determan, Moline had important scores at the net from junior Lucy Irving, senior Caylee Brandes and senior Samantha Veto, and service aces by junior Hannah Schimmel and senior Megan DePoorter. A score by junior Kaiah Boudi closed out the set for the Maroons, 25-7.

Coach Morgan DeBruine’s Pioneers hit the floor for the second set with energy and determination. Kills by juniors Audrey Erickson and Clair Hulke kept Alleman in the set early and fed the Pioneer energy level.

“We have a team that does not quit and remains positive and supportive of each other,” said DeBruine. “Clair is our floor leader, in fact she picked up her 100th kill of the season tonight, and with the great number of underclassmen dedicated to volleyball, the future is bright for us.”

After a Hulke kill tied the second set at 5, the Moline firepower took over. Schimmel connected from the service line, Determan, Irvine and Brandes were unstoppable at the net, and a well-placed shot by Irvine put the set and match away for the Maroons, 25-13.

Moline was led by Determan with seven kills, DePoorter with seven digs, senior Gabrielle Tertipes with nine assists, Schimmel with four aces, and Ayla Jenkins with six assists, four digs and three aces. Hulke led the Pioneers with three killls, four blocks and two assists. Freshman Megan Hulke added four blocks, four digs and three assists. Both senior Tyla Thomas and senior Genesis Reyes-Granados with four digs.

The Maroons faced a tough test in tournament play last weekend against state-ranked teams, including Illinois Valley Central, and came away with a third-place finish. “We had some excellent matches, and faced the realization of what it will take for us to succeed in the state tournament, and I am encouraged by how we remained focused on our goals and worked together,” said Coach Laxton.

Moline faces Quincy at Wharton on Thursday, and Alleman battles Rock Island at home on Thursday night as well. In the freshman match, Alleman prevailed 2-1, and the Moline sophomores took care of business, 2-0.

Moline 25-25, Alleman 7-13

Kills: Moline, Maddie Determan 7, Lucy Irvine 4; Alleman, Clair Hulke 3, Audrey Erickson 2. Assists: Moline, Gigi Tertipes 9, Ayla Jenkins 6; Alleman, Megan Hulke 3, Clair Hulke 2. Digs: Moline, Megan DePoorter 7, Ayla Jenkins 4; Alleman, Megan Hulke 4, Tyla Thomas 4, Genesis Reyes-Granados. Blocks: Moline, Maddie Determan 2; Alleman, Megan Hulke 4, Clair Hulke 4. Aces: Moline, Hannah Schimmel 4, Ayla Jenkins 3, Megan DePoorter 1; Alleman, Genesis Reyes-Granados 1.