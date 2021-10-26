PREP VOLLEYBALL: Frankel big finish pushes PV back to state

Pleasant Valley High School senior middle hitter Alexa Frankel was barely heard from in the early stages of the Spartans’ regional final on Tuesday.
Frankel saved her loudest play when it mattered most.
Frankel’s kills, and especially blocks, in the third and fourth sets helped stymie a rally from Iowa City West and also helped push PV to the state tournament for the third-straight season with a 25-12, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17 win in a Class 5A playoff contest on the Spartans’ home floor.
Pleasant Valley will likely be the No. 2 seed and play sometime on Monday at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Frankel was a key part of the rotation for the Spartans (30-4) in the first two sets as the winners went up 2-0 but she did not record a block or kill. She had four kills in the third set, three kills in the clinching set and finished with four blocks, three coming in the pivotal final set.
“Alexa was amazing,” Spartans senior setter Kora Ruff said. “And even after every kill and block, she kind of motivated us to keep going. That is what a leader does and she is a leader on and off the court.”
Frankel’s play started to notch up in the third set when the hosts were in a battle with the Trojans (16-17), who after getting blasted in the first set seemed to find their legs.
West fought even with PV in the third set behind excellent net play from Mayowa Dokun and Melae’ Lacy. Dokun had four blocks by herself in the third set while Lacy added three kills.
Sydney Woods, who led West with 15 kills in the match, also was tough on PV’s frontline in the third set as the teams went back and forth after being tied at 23. But Frankel had the Spartans’ last three points of the third set with two kills and a block despite the fact that some late PV hitting errors allowed the Trojans to force a fourth set.
From there, Frankel was in the middle, literally, of a key run that gave PV a 15-11 lead in the fourth set. She had a block and two kills to give the Spartans some breathing room.
Halle Vice and Frankel then later teamed on two more blocks during a strong service run from Ruff that put the winners up 21-14. The Spartans used kills from Chloe Cline and Arra Cottrell to close out the match.
Frankel, for her part, said she could feel the energy grow after the key plays when the Spartans were regaining control of the match in the fourth set.
“After every point, my adrenaline went up,” she said. “I could feel the atmosphere was phenomenal and I just got so excited when the momentum was going our way. West was playing great and we were playing great but I wanted our team to win.”
Spartans coach Amber Hall said she was proud that Frankel made such a big impact at the big moments.
“Alexa played so well and was just killing it,” Hall said. “Her block has always been so good and her ability to put it down (for a point) was huge. And she has always been available to hit, it was just a matter of getting her into the flow of the match. Tremendous effort.”
Ruff had 52 assists dished out to Cline (16 kills), Vice (14 kills), Cottrell (11 kills), Emily Goodpaster (nine kills) in addition to her teamwork with Frankel.
Livia Thomsen led the defense with 22 digs while Riley Morgan added 19 digs. Vice had 13 digs and three blocks as well. Ruff and Cline joined Frankel with four blocks each.
With a conference championship under its belt and another trip to state, Pleasant Valley is hoping to be lifting a state championship trophy sometime next week after getting knocked out in the semifinals the last two years.
“It’s different because it is my senior year. But we all are really excited and we are kind of going to take it as a redemption trip after losing in the semifinals last year,” Ruff said of this final run. “This year, our goal is to get past that and a bunch of our seniors have been there the past two years so we have that experience and have experienced that pain (of losing) and we don’t want to end things like that.”