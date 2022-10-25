Prep volleyball: Goodpaster ignites PV's regional final sweep

It seemed like Emily Goodpaster was everywhere for the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team on Tuesday night.

If the Spartans needed a dig, block at the net or a back-row kill, the senior was in all the right places as Goodpaster helped lead the Spartans back to the state tournament with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-6 victory over Dubuque Senior in a Class 5A regional final in PV’s gym.

PV (27-6) begins defense of its state championship at 2 p.m. Monday against seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Strictly from a statistical standpoint, Goodpaster did everything she could. She finished with seven kills, eight digs and two blocks. But more than that, she started a lot of PV’s offense with a great pass from the back row or even off scramble plays by being in solid position on the floor.

“She is just so sound at every part of the game,” Spartans coach Amber Hall said. “She plays great defensively, she reads the ball and anticipates the ball very well. She’s just an all-around great player.”

It might seem like a funny visual to see the 5-foot-7 Goodpaster standing next to Spartans front line player Izzy Van De Wiele, who stands at 6-5.

But Goodpaster was right there, high off the floor with Van De Wiele for a pair of blocks in the final set to help PV close out the Rams (21-17), who did challenge the hosts in the second set.

“Emily has ups and I kept telling (PV girls track coach) Kenny Wheeler, ‘You have to get her in the high jump,’” Hall said. “She is just a tremendous athlete.”

But perhaps the best quality that Goodpaster brings to her team is her attitude when things get a little rocky. Dubuque Senior matched PV’s attack at the net in the second set and the Rams trailed only 21-20 when Hall called a timeout — trying to get her team re-focused.

“We kind of have team roles and my role on the team is to keep everyone calm and collected,” Goodpaster said. “I tried to bring everybody together and just take a deep breath and go back out there ready to go.”

It worked as Goodpaster, Chloe Cline and Isabelle Kremer all had kills in the final stretch to help PV grab the second set and deny any momentum to the visitors. Cline finished with seven kills and added a pair of blocks as well.

The Spartans wasted little time in the third set, getting out to an 8-1 lead behind the solid serving of Molly Albrecht. While Albrecht did not record any aces, her well-placed and well-paced serves prevented the Rams from getting into any kind of offensive flow in the match.

Albrecht did the same thing in the opening set with her serves, helping PV get out to a 6-0 lead in a set that the Spartans dominated. Cline along with Halle Vice, Goodpaster and Van De Wiele rained down kills and prevented Senior’s big hitters, Brooke Sullivan and Maya Watters, from getting going with key blocks.

Albrecht led off every set for the Spartans with great serves.

“We try to serve aggressive right away to keep (opponents) passing out of system,” Albrecht said. “We want to keep our runs going and to win the serve-pass game every time. When we get a lead, that’s when I serve a little tougher, a little riskier to keep the pressure going.”

Vice paced the winners with nine kills and eight digs. Albrecht had 10 digs while Siena Roethler had 28 assists. Van De Wiele had five of her match-high eight blocks in the final set while Kremer was strong at the net with five blocks for PV as well.

Watters had eight kills for the Rams while Sullivan finished with five kills. Jenna Lewis had 19 assists and Sophie Link had 12 digs for Dubuque.

As for the defending state champs, the intensity will likely ramp up as the remaining quarterfinalists will be trying to deny PV a repeat championship.

“We have a target on our back and we were humbled a few times during the year but it was great competition the whole season and a real eye-opener,” Goodpaster said. “But it also prepared us for what we will be facing.”