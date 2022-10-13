PREP VOLLEYBALL: Knights outlast Lancers in five-set classic

ELDRIDGE – With the match on the line, the Davenport Assumption High School volleyball team turned to a freshman and a senior to score a huge victory over North Scott on Thursday night.

Knights senior Ava Harris-Shepard had six kills and a block and freshman Ellah Derrer added three kills and a block of her own just in the tiebreaking fifth set as Assumption avoided blowing a 2-0 lead to pull out a thrilling 25-18, 25-18, 16-25, 18-25, 15-13 win over the Lancers.

It was a showdown between the No. 2 ranked teams in the state, North Scott in 4A and Assumption in 3A, and it lived up to its billing.

While neither had a chance at the Mississippi Athletic Conference title after both squads lost to conference champ Pleasant Valley, it had all the feel of a state tournament semifinal or championship match. Terrific crowd, fired up student sections and back-and-forth momentum shifts that flowed with the energy of the match highlighted this affair.

Both teams said, no matter what the outcome, this type of match was what both needed to prepare for state tournament runs that begin next week.

“It was so exciting, I just loved the crowd and the energy,” Harris-Shepard said. “It was such a blast, I honestly wanted it to keep going … just a lot of fun. We can take a match like this and really build off of it.”

After the Lancers (31-5 overall, 7-2 MAC) rallied from a two-set deficit, Harris-Shepard nearly took over the final set by herself. She had three of Assumption’s first five points just on her kills. Her third kill put the visitors up 5-4, a lead Assumption (27-7, 8-1) would not lose, the rest of the match.

Derrer then came through to give the Knights they breathing room they needed. The middle hitter and blocker had a kill and block wrapped around a North Scott error to put Assumption up 9-5 and helped quiet what had become a raucous North Scott crowd with the home team rally.

The freshman never looked rattled in this type of atmosphere. She finished with 12 kills and five blocks. Her aggressive attacks in the first two sets were a huge reason Assumption got out to the 2-0 set lead in the first place.

“We have been telling Ellah that she belongs here and she proved it tonight,” Assumption coach Frank Flanagan said. “She is building confidence every day and it helps that she has so many great leaders around her.”

After Derrer gave the visitors a push, Harris-Shepard got back in on the act again. She had another three kills to help push Assumption to the brink with a 14-8 lead.

But just like the Lancers had done all night, they were not going away quietly. The hosts ripped off five-straight points to send the emotions of both teams rolling again. Abbey Hayes had two-straight aces and Sydney Skarich had two-straight kills followed by an Assumption hitting error that left things at 14-13.

The Knights called timeout and pulled it together enough to help set up their go-to senior – Ava Schubert – who put down her 17th and final kill to seal the victory.

“This was so crazy to be a part of a match like this but I am just proud of my team to come through and prove that we are worthy of being No. 2 in the state,” Derrer said. “We just really wanted this win against a great team and North Scott is a big rivalry for us.”

Derrer had four kills and Schubert added five kills as Assumption’s net attack helped grab the opening set. The only slight difference in the second set was Maggie Johnson led the Knights’ moves at the net with four kills to put North Scott in the two-set hole. Dru Dorsey was also big for the Knights with three kills. Ellie Schubert, who had 52 assists for Assumption, kept the offense moving strong in the opening two sets.

But Skarich (team-high 17 kills, 10 digs) and Kaci Johnson (nine kills, 14 assists) led the Lancers.

North Scott jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the third set and 7-3 lead in the fourth set from plays from Skarich and Johnson that helped carry the hosts through the wins in the third and fourth sets.

“Both of them are just athletes and both have been in big moments and they know how to handle those situations,” Lancers coach Taryn VanEarwage said of the duo. “They want the ball in big spots and, to see that tonight, was just awesome.”

Assumption got within 20-18 in the fourth set when North Scott junior Emma Schermerhorn (16 assists, nine digs) sent in three aces out of the final five points to help send the match to a decisive fifth set.

Hayes finished with three aces of her own to go with eight kills. Carley Bredar led the defense with 19 digs.

Harris-Shepard finished with six blocks to go with her big kills. Lily VanSeveren had 17 digs and Dorsey had 11 digs for Assumption. Ellie Schubert also had nine digs. Ava Schubert had three aces.

“To be down two sets to none and then come back and fight the way we did, I am super proud of this team,” VanEarwage said. “Definitely not the outcome we wanted, but definitely a match to get us ready for the postseason.”

Flanagan concurred.

“That is how we were framing it for our kids, we played Pleasant Valley (on Tuesday) and North Scott two days later and the next time we are going to see a situation like this could be at the state tournament,” Flanagan said. “I liked the way we responded after (North Scott) came at us in that fifth set.”