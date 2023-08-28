Last season was a memorable one for the three Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball teams that made it to their respective state tournament.
Davenport Assumption secured a Class 3A state title and both Pleasant Valley (5A) and North Scott (4A) were state semifinalists.
While Assumption’s Knights come into the 2023 season with some lofty goals and a still veteran club, both the Spartans and Lancers are hoping to work their way back to Coralville's Xtream Arena with rebuilt rosters.
First-year Assumption coach Brian Schubert isn’t about to look ahead to November, but also isn’t going to sell short his Knights.
“Several Assumption sports have multiple consecutive years of state titles – softball, track, basketball,” said Schubert, who is very familiar with volleyball in the area and also the high school program with his daughters playing there. “With last year being the first one for volleyball, I think there are some people hoping that that’s going to snowball and roll downhill and continue.
People are also reading…
“We certainly have a nice returning four starters from last year that help and a few that were on the roster last year as well. I certainly think the pressure is there; we just have to manage it.”
Those returners are senior Maggie Johnson, juniors Ellie Schubert and Dru Dorsey and sophomore Ella Derrer.
Schubert finds himself in a unique position, taking over the coaching reins from Frank Flannigan, who stepped in for one year and guided the title march.
The new coach finds himself in an enviable position of having a deep roster with loads of skilled players that he feels could make a run at a MAC title and then, if everything falls into place, add another deep state run.
“I think we’ll make a strong statement toward that direction,” said Schubert. “I’m certainly not predicting it and saying we’re going to do it, but we can definitely make a strong push for it.”
Lancer looks: North Scott graduated nine of its 15 varsity players, but has plenty to build around this year, according to coach Taryn VanEarwage.
That has the Lancers looking at some more lofty goals this season.
“That’s definitely the goal and what we’re working toward,” said VanEarwage of a return trip to state. “We talked about it and the girls are really, really wanting to get back to the state tournament; not just the state tournament, but the state title match. That’s definitely something we’re working toward.”
The coach said that last year’s semifinal loss to Clear Creek Amana “left a chip on our shoulder” and spurred some strong off-season work that has the Lancers reloading.
North Scott returns three of its top five hitters in Abbey Hayes, Sydney Skarich and Kaci Johnson; Skarich and Hayes were among the team’s top defenders as well, finishing 2-3 in digs.
Hayes is one of just four juniors in the program and there are three sophomores on the varsity roster, so an untested senior class will have to step up.
Still, VanEarwage says the goals begin with a run for a MAC crown.
“I feel like we have a ton of great volleyball players,” said the coach. “We’re still trying to figure out who goes where and how the younger girls fit in, but they are stepping up.
“We have a good culture in the program and a group that will work hard to get to that state championship.”
Spartan rebuild?: Having said goodbye to the core of teams that won a state championship in 2021 and finished runner-up last year, coach Amber Hall is looking at a brave new world of Pleasant Valley volleyball.
“We know there will be some learning and growing but that is what makes it so exciting and fun,” said Hall, who begins her 20th year of coaching and eighth as PV head coach. “This group is young and very versatile. We have the ability to try different things.”
The one thing the Spartans are trying to do is win yet another volleyball title and will have to do that with just one senior on the roster – Molly Albrecht, who was a second-team all-conference performer last year.