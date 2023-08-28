MAC VOLLEYBALL CAPSULES

Bettendorf Bulldogs

Coach: Mike Grannen (3rd year)

2022 recap: 18-14, 5-4 MAC

Players to watch: Srs.: Riley Freking (OH), Anna Koerperick (MH), Hannah Ohlweiler (DS), Cameron Ritchie (DS), Annika Shevela (DS)

Newcomers to watch: Jrs.: Laelagh Allen (Setter), Nina Wade (RS); Soph.: Makenna Miller (OH), Peyton Nagle (MH/OH),

2023 outlook: Without any returning starters, the Bulldogs are building from the ground up. Coach Mike Grannen likes the spunk his team has shown so far and figures that will keep them in matches this year. “We are a very strong defensive team and we’ll be looking to frustrate the top teams to the point where we will pull some good upsets this year,” said Grannen.

Central DeWitt Sabers

Coach: Katie Irwin (3rd year)

2022 recap: 6-21, 0-9 MAC

Players to watch: Srs.: Maggie Froeschle (libero/setter), Brooke Kent (OH), Izzy Pierce (OH), Aubrey Vance (MH); Jrs.: Remmi Ruggeberg (RS/OH), Katlin Truelson (setter); Soph.: Bri Clark (MH)

Newcomer to watch: Soph.: Brynlee Shimp (setter)

2023 outlook: With a number of returning players, Sabers’s coach Irwin feels as if her team can be competitive in the rugged conference. “They are working well together and understand the importance of executing the little things in the game that will help win big points.”

Clinton River Queens

Coach: Micah Cewe (7th year)

2022 recap: 11-15, 5-4 MAC

Players to watch: Srs.: Julia Suessmith (MH), Amelia Tubbs (seteer/RS)

Newcomers to watch: Srs.: MaLaya Irons (MH/OH), Quinn Nelson (OH), Alex Tucker (Libero/setter)

2023 outlook: Having graduated five seniors from last year’s squad, Cewe steps back into the coaching role facing a bit of a rebuild. He laments a lack of a returning true setter “which could make for an interesting start to the season with inexperience for the offense,” he said.

Davenport Assumption Knights

Coach: Brian Schubert (1st year)

2022 recap: The Knights went 44-7 and won the Iowa Class 3A state title; finished 8-1 in MAC play

Players to watch: Srs.: Maggie Johnson (OH), Emma Strajack (MH/RS); Jrs.: Dru Dorsey (OH), Ellie Schubert (setter); Soph.: Ellah Deere (MB)

Newcomers to watch: Jr.: Alyssa O’Neal (OH)

2023 outlook: Loaded and looking to make a run at the program’s first outright MAC title and another strong state run. Weaknesses are minimal, but Coach Schubert said there are always plenty of things to work on and drill throughout the season to keep improving and remain focused.

Davenport Central Blue Devils

Coach: Jami Hester-Baumer (2nd year)

2022 recap: 5-13, 2-6 MAC

Players to watch: Srs.: Jillian Darland (setter), Olivia Roberts (OH/DS), Ella Skolrood (DS); Soph.: Addy Miguel (libero/DS)

Newcomers to watch: Sophs.: Delylah Graves (OH/RS), Kate Selvig (OH/RS), Madison VanDerLeest (OH/MH)

2023 outlook: Hester-Baumer has been pleased with the work she is getting out of her young team early in the season. “We have several strong players coming back and we added new talent to our roster as well. Some of the newcomers will be big role players for us and have a significant impact.”

Davenport North Wildcats

Coach: Melissa Kurth (2nd year)

2022 recap: 5-20, 3-6 MAC

Players to watch: Srs.: Chloe Baez (MH/RS), Victoria Carter (RS/OH), Hope Clark (setter), Jayla Davis (MH/RS), Addison Miller (OH/RS)

Jr.: Zelly Muhammad (libero/DS); Soph,: Molly Kemp (OH/RS)

Newcomers to watch: Jrs.: Makenna Poston (setter/RS), Emma Roth (MH/RS); Sophs.: Dominique Vella (OH/RS), Alaina Zamora (DS/libero)

2023 outlook: Kurth, a North alumna and club director at Platform Elite who was hired mid-season last year, knows how to get the most out of a team and hopes to do that with a team she feels can finish middle of the MAC pack. “We have talented hitters, but we must improve our serve and serve receive as a team to compete,” she said.

Davenport West Falcons

Coach: Christina Groesch (3rd year)

2022 recap: 5-21, 1-9 MAC

Players to watch: Srs.: Brayden Buchholz, Mya Verdon, Sydney Westerhof; Jrs.: Rachel Ehlers, Ellie Holdorf

Newcomers to watch: Sr.: Ava Vinge; Jrs.: Natalie Schertz, Hallie Wisely

2023 outlook: Groesch likes the leadership she is getting from her veteran players, but says there are still plenty of areas in which to improve. “Our goals are to continue to build with each match and finish higher in the conference than in previous seasons.”

Muscatine Muskies

Coach: Bailey Lukavsky (2nd year)

2022 recap: 17-13, 3-4 MAC

Players to watch: Srs.: Hannah Jansen (OH/DS), Avery Schroeder (setter/RS), Brylee Seaman (MH), Annie Zellig (RS)

Newcomers to watch: Soph.: Ella Maynard (MH); Fr.: Belle Seaman (setter/RS)

2023 outlook: Having relied on juniors last year and only graduating three seniors, the Muskies hope to be much more competitive this year as they introduce some younger players into the program to go with nine seniors. Brylee Seaman (223), Jansen (192) and Zellig (150) led the Muskies in kills last year, so the hitting game could be strong again this year. Schroeder (599 assists last year) slides into a hitting role this year as freshman Belle Seaman sets up the offense.

North Scott Lancers

Coach: Taryn Vanearwage (5th year)

2022 recap: 33-6, 7-2 MAC; reached the Class 4A semifinals, falling 3-2 to state runner-up Clear Creek Amana

Players to watch: Srs.: Georgia Brunken (DS/L), Abbey Hayes (OH/RS), Kaci Johnson (S/RS), Emma Schermerhorn (setter), Sydney Skarich (OH/RS)

Newcomers to watch: Jr.: Lainey Wall (MH); Sophs.: Paige Coon (MH/OH), Adalynn Johnson (MH/OH)

2023 outlook: VanEarwage isn’t shying away from lofty goals for this bunch despite graduating a number of important players from the program after last year’s semifinal run. “We have a good core group with our returning seniors,” she said. “Those kids have been there before and know what it takes and know what to expect.”

Pleasant Valley Spartans

Coach: Amber Hall (20th year, 8th as PV head coach)

2022 recap: 29-7, undefeated MAC champion (9-0)

Players to watch: Sr.: Molly Albrecht (DS); Jr.: Abbie Staats (DS); Soph.: Isabelle Kremer (pin)

Newcomers to watch: Jrs.: Lauren Brohm (setter), Gabriella Ragins (MH), Stella Smith (MH); Soph.: Maren Ouellette (pin); Fr.: Mazie Sweers (pin)

2023 outlook: The Spartans are in reload mode after graduating 10 seniors from last year’s Class 4A runner-up squad. “We are a young team, but every day the players are competing and improving as individuals and as a team.”