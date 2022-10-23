PREP VOLLEYBALL: Missing out on conference titles motivating Annawan, Orion spikers

As well as being No. 1 seeds and host schools in this week's upcoming IHSA volleyball regionals, Annawan and Orion have another factor in common.

Both clubs enter the postseason with extra motivation after falling just short of capturing their respective conference championships.

Setting a single-season victory record with their 26-3 mark, the Annawan Bravettes went 10-1 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. As it turned out, that one loss came to Princeville (25-8), a three-set decision on Sept. 26.

Like Annawan a No. 1 seed in Class 1A, the Lady Princes went 11-0 to repeat as LTC champions.

"We got Princeville at their tournament (on Sept. 17), but when we played them again, we didn't make the adjustments we needed to make at key times in the match," said Annawan coach Gina Peterson. "Our girls wish they could have that one back.

"But, Princeville is a tough team. Anytime you play them, you've got to be on your game."

Going 27-8, Orion enjoyed its best season since reaching the Class 2A Elite Eight in 2019. But the Chargers' 9-3 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division left them one game behind Sherrard (28-7).

The teams split their two league meetings, but the Tigers' three-set win on Sept. 6 ended up being the difference as they repeated as TRAC West champions with a 10-2 league record.

"That definitely motivated us, and it was a lesson learned," said Orion coach Sydney Adams. "At the beginning of the season, we were playing cautious and still getting used to playing together. At that time, we weren't sure what to expect.

"As the year has gone on, the girls' skills have improved and their confidence has grown, and that's when the wins started coming."

At one point, the Chargers reeled off 11 straight wins, a streak stopped only by a 34-1 Galena squad in the championship match of the Orion Charger Challenge tournament. Since then, they have won seven of eight matches.

"Things have been looking really positive for us," said Adams. "Getting to play at home this week gives us the motivation to play even more intense. ... The biggest thing about this week is that everyone's coming in at 0-0, with a clean slate and a clean record."

Annawan also had impressive winning streaks during the season. The Bravettes started out 10-0 before falling to Geneseo in the title match of the Geneseo Invitational. They then reeled off eight straight wins before falling to Princeville.

"It's going to be a battle from here on out, but this group's work ethic is going to push them through," said Peterson. "I really believe if we continue to work hard, we're going to come out on top and be successful. We're not overlooking any team; we're looking at each match one by one.

"We are very excited (to be at home). It's nice to be right here, and it brings a comfort to the girls."