Prep volleyball: Moline overpowers Sterling to stay unbeaten in league play

With seniors Caylee Brandes and Samantha Veto and sophomores Rylie Kuhle and Madelyn Determan providing the firepower, the Moline High School volleyball team swept Sterling on Tuesday at Wharton Field House, 25-14 and 25-13.

It was the 28th straight Western Big 6 Conference win for the Maroons, who open up a two-game lead in the conference standings after Rock Island fell to Galesburg on Tuesday night.

Moline is 12-6 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

“Going into the match tonight we were super-hyped and couldn’t wait to hit the floor,” Determan said. "We've had a fun season so far, even with some tough matches. Our chemistry and support of each other is what sets us apart.

"We know how to finish."

Moline coach Jenna Laxton agreed with her emerging sophomore standout.

"The culture of this team and program is exceptional," Laxton said. "I am able to insert players from up and down our lineup with confidence, knowing that everyone is focused on the team's goals and success. Our seniors are great leaders as well in building support and accountability."

The Maroons raced out to an 7-1 lead in the first set behind the serving of junior Lucy Irvine and an early kill at the net by Determan. Moline added to its lead on kills by Veto and Brandes, making it 17-10 and 21-13 late in the set.

A power shot at the net by Brandes put Moline ahead 24-14, and a net violation by the Golden Warriors ended the set.

Sterling dropped to 6-9-2 on the season, including 2-6 in conference play.

"We focused on taking care of business from the service line against Sterling, and working hard on the floor to keep the ball in play and set up our hitters," Laxton said. "We also like to keep things moving and create playing time and opportunities, which is a great advantage for a coach when so many players are capable of contributing at a high level."

The second set was similar to the first.

Veto and Brandes kills gave Moline a 10-4 cushion. A block by Determan pushed the Maroons in front, 20-10, and an athletic save deep in the court by junior Kaiah Boudi may have been the play of the night. On match point, Irvine powered a kill to Sterling's right corner to finish the match.

Brandes had six kills, four digs and a block. Senior Megan Depoorter finished with a team-high 10 digs. Gabrielle Tertipes distributed 11 assists.

Sophomore Delila Amankwa led Sterling with eight assists, six digs and two aces.

The Maroons travel to Pekin this weekend for an invitational.

“We have several goals yet to achieve this season, including making it through the conference with our undefeated record intact," Laxton said. “We also are working to make it past the regional.

"We host the super-sectional and hope to be playing in front of our home crowd.”