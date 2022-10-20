PREP VOLLEYBALL: North Scott rolls Fort Madison in 4A regional semi

ELDRIDGE — When the Lancers found their groove, visiting Fort Madison never stood a chance.

The Bloodhounds were trying to hang around with the second-ranked team in Class 4A in the first set of Thursday’s regional semifinal, trailing 17-7. But middle hitter Lauren Golinghorst spiked a kill, sparking a run of 19 straight Lancer points that put North Scott in control of the match.

The Lancers swept Fort Madison 25-7, 25-5, 25-16 in a match that took just 53 minutes.

“It’s really easy to play when you have the momentum on your side,” North Scott setter Nora Ralfs said of the Lancer run. “It’s just really easy to put the ball away and get things going. We came out strong tonight and we did what we needed to do.”

Ralfs served the final seven points in the first set and then opened the second set back on the service line, helping the Lancers (31-5) build an 11-0 lead.

“She’s really worked on her serving to get it super aggressive,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said of Ralfs. “She’s started to get a little more velocity on it, but she’s really been focusing on that float. She’s been getting teams out of system and getting a lot of aces for us, which is awesome.”

The Lancers served 10 aces on the night, led by Ralfs’ four. Madolyn Lewis, Kaci Johnson and Emma Schermerhorn added two apiece.

“Their serving was tough,” Fort Madison coach Kelly Knustrom said. “North Scott has a really good, consistent float serve that we do not see a lot in our conference or from the teams that we play. We struggled with their serve and then we were just out of system way too much. They’re a tough team, and they can definitely bang the ball.”

Sydney Skarich had 10 kills to lead the Lancers, while Golinghorst and Abbey Hayes both added eight kills and a pair of blocks. Ralfs finished with 13 assists, and Carley Bredar had 10 digs.

Taylor Johnson had five kills to lead Fort Madison, which closed its season at 4-25.

With the match seemingly in hand, VanEarwage began to substitute liberally in the third set. Every player in a Lancer uniform saw action.

“It was awesome everyone got an opportunity to play tonight,” VanEarwage said. “It was awesome to see them step up in that moment. This is a team sport, and we’re all in here working toward the same goal.”

One of the Lancers’ goals is earning a fourth straight state tournament trip, and they will take aim at that when they host No. 12 Oskaloosa (23-10) in Tuesday’s regional final in The Pit.

“We just have to play our volleyball and stay focused on our side,” Ralfs said.

North Scott 25-25-25, Fort Madison 7-5-16

Kills — Fort Madison, Taylor Johnson 5, Gabrielle Ruble 3; North Scott, Sydney Skarich 10, Abbey Hayes 8, Lauren Golinghorst 8. Assists — Fort Madison, Molly Knipe 6; North Scott, Nora Ralfs 13, Emma Schermerhorn 12, Kaci Johnson 7. Aces — Fort Madison, Alexus Beebe 2; North Scott, Ralfs 4, Schermerhorn 2, Johnson 2, Madolyn Lewis 2. Blocks — Fort Madison, Johnson 1, Dayonna Davis 1; North Scott, Hayes 2, Golinghorst 2. Digs — Fort Madison, Knipe 10, Amy Yasenchok 8; North Scott, Carley Bredar 10, Schermerhorn 6.

Records: Fort Madison 4-25, North Scott 31-5