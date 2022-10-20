PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers top Mercer County in thrilling season finale

After a grueling Western Big 6 Conference season for coach Morgan DeBruine’s Alleman volleyball squad, the Pioneers played with unstoppable heart and determination in their best performance of the year in toppling a very talented Mercer County High School squad in three spirited sets on Thursday.

Alleman won the opener in comeback fashion, 25-23, lost the middle set 25-14 to Mercer County’s power game at the net, and simply would not be denied in the final, again coming from behind to win 25-23 in Don Morris Gymnasium.

“Tonight was really an indication of so many things we have been working on, and we put it all together against a very good team with size and power at the net,” said DeBruine. “I could not ask for more determination from our team, especially on senior night. We were able to get all of our seniors time on the court and the support and tremendous attitude we showed in coming back in two of the three sets was a great way to end the regular season."

A huge night from the Hulke sisters in different aspects of the sport was the difference-maker for the Pioneers. Junior team leader Clair Hulke put together a tremendous line, with 14 kills, 13 digs and 5 blocks, and her younger sister, freshman Megan Hulke, contributed a season-high 30 assists to go with 4 digs, 2 blocks and 2 aces.

DeBruine said she has also successfully convinced her team of one important principle.

“Volleyball, and all high school athletics, are about so much more, and if I’ve accomplished anything this year, I am most proud of the character development in the young women on our team, their support and love for each other and the fact they never get down and never quit,” said DeBruine.

The Thursday night match is actually a prelude for the postseason, as Alleman will face Mercer County in the Orion Class 2A regional on Monday night. The Pioneers end the regular season with a 6-21 record as they went 1-13 in the WB6.

Mercer County’s season ended with a 15-14 record as the Golden Eagles went 7-4 for fith place in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

The night’s first set was back-and-forth, with the Pioneers jumping out to a 4-1 lead, Mercer County gathered momentum in the middle stages behind the power of junior Gabriella McPeek (12 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces on the night), and sophomore Molly Hofmann (9 kills, 3 blocks).

Junior Brylee Marston contributed 14 assists and 6 digs for the Golden Eagles. Maddie Hofmann had 7 kills, 5 digs and 3 assists, and senior Anna Frieden had 7 digs, 3 aces and 3 assists.

Three kills by Clair Hulke pulled the Pioneers back within range, and a final thrust behind the strategic pushes at the net by junior Audrey Erickson gave Alleman the lead and victory.

Mercer County simply displayed too much firepower in the second set of the evening. McPeek contributed four kills, Hofmann matched her, and Marston and Maddie Hofmann were all over the floor for the Golden Eagles as they easily prevailed 25-14.

The third set brought down the house. The Alleman crowd was loud, and the noise and enthusiasm was a factor in igniting the Pioneers. Neither team was able to amass a lead of more than two points, and the Pioneers, down 21-22, scored three points on the serve of Clair Hulke, then won the set and match when senior Iris Reynolds found an open spot with the ball in the Mercer County right corner.

Alleman’s victory was also aided by Iris Reynolds with 7 kills and 4 blocks. Erickson added 6 kills and 3 blocks, senior Genesis Reyes Granados 8 digs and 1 ace, and senior Miracle Martensen with 6 digs, 2 kills and an ace.

To further illustrate to her team the value of sports, Coach DeBruine was able to introduce her team after the match to her 90-year-old grandmother who was able to watch her first competition this year. “My job is to prepare young women for adulthood, to be a role model and to help them to learn to play the game with joy, with grace, and with respect for each other and the competition.” Coach DeBruine said.