When Molly Albrecht looks around the court for the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team, there are a lot of new faces surrounding her.

The libero is the lone senior on the Spartans’ roster.

But she and the rest of the Spartans are beginning to settle in nicely. That showed Tuesday evening when PV made quick work of cross-town rival Bettendorf 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 at the PV Gym for its 11th straight victory in the battle for Bettendorf. It was the eighth time in that span that only three sets were needed to decide the outcome.

While Albrecht was her usual solid self, logging 16 digs — including a couple of highlight reel diving gets on one point in the second set — the kids around her showed up pretty well in the team’s 2023 home debut.

“It’s definitely different; we went from a team with 10 or 11 seniors to a team having me,” said Albrecht with a chuckle. “They’re a very hard-working group and very fun to be around.”

The Spartans, who are coming off a Class 5A state runner-up finish, had most of the fun in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference battle before a pair of raucous student sections. And it was the youngsters standing out.

Freshman Addison Allaman rattled off eight straight service points to break open a 2-2 tie in the opening set that pretty much set the tone for the evening. Fellow freshman Mazie Sweers and sophomore Isabelle Kremer had two kills each in that run.

“That first set was really important, I felt, just to help them find their groove,” said PV coach Amber Hall after her club moved to 7-2, 3-0 in the MAC. “We’ve been pushed in games and in big tournaments. It was nice to find that consistency on our home court and see them kind of gel together.”

Kremer recorded a match-high 13 kills and Sweers followed with 9. Juniors Gabriella Ragins and Stella Smith each chipped in six kills off 32 assists from junior setter Lauren Brohm.

“We are a young team and don’t have the experience that other teams have and it’s nice to see that we are stepping in the right direction,” said Hall. “I still feel like we still have a lot of growth to have this season.”

That’s the same way Bettendorf coach Michael Grannen feels about his club that is trying to have the same lineup on the court consistently.

According to Grannen, the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-2 MAC) were without two regular contributors in junior hitter Abby Reilly (knee injury) and senior right side Kari Hegg (thumb injury). The Bulldogs did add junior Emma Hendershot (three kills, two blocks) to the rotation as she became eligible after her transfer into the district.

Grannen lamented different lineups in all of his team’s outings so far this year.

“Every time we’re trying to put a new group on the court,” said Grannen. “That will clean itself up throughout the year.”

That didn’t help on Tuesday as the Spartans had things rolling.

“PV does a real nice job of putting a low, flat aggressive serve and switches that up to a short lofty ball,” said Grannen. “That kept our setters running around and kept our offense a little more predictable.”

Bettendorf received contributions from across the lineup. Makenna Miller led the hitters with six kills, Anneka Shevela had 11 digs and Peyton Nagel recorded three blocks and her team’s lone ace.

There were times when the play was sloppy and the teams traded side-outs, but the hosts kept the Bulldogs from scoring any runs more than two points the entire match.

“Sometimes people will say a win’s a win,” Hall said. “There are things that we need to keep working on and being more consistent, being more connected as a team and making some better decisions at critical times.”

But there was plenty to be happy about — and not just the victory.

“We’re going to progress as the season goes along and we have a lot potential with this young group,” said Albrecht, noting she has seen her team’s level of play increase each outing. “I’m really excited to see where we get by the end of the season.”