Prep volleyball report: Lancers prevail at Dubuque Invitational

DUBUQUE — After getting swept earlier in the week by Class 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption, 4A second-ranked North Scott High School's volleyball team rebounded in emphatic fashion Saturday.
The Lancers dropped only one set in five matches to claim the Dubuque Invitational.
North Scott (19-4) beat Davenport Central, East Dubuque and Dubuque Senior in pool play. It followed with a 21-13, 21-12 win over Iowa City High in the semifinals and beat host Dubuque Senior 21-6, 21-12 in the championship.
Bettendorf was 3-1 on the day and made the semifinals before stumbling to Senior in three sets, 21-13, 16-21, 13-15. The Bulldogs are 11-10 on the season.
Izzy Van De Wiele had 25 kills and 10 blocks in the tournament for the Bulldogs. Kaytlin Sowards put down 20 kills and Ellie Erpelding distributed 49 assists. Chloe Bell led Bettendorf's back row with 38 digs.
Spartans third in North Liberty
In a field with six state-ranked teams, the Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley volleyball team came home with a 3-2 mark.
The Spartans suffered a three-set loss to 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford and a straight-set defeat to 5A top-ranked Iowa City Liberty but collected two-set wins over 5A fifth-ranked West Des Moines Valley, 5A 11th-ranked Iowa City West and 3A seventh-ranked Mount Vernon.
Halle Vice had 49 kills and Kora Ruff distributed 118 assists in the 11 sets. Vice also accounted for five of PV's 12 service aces. Molly Albrecht and Livia Thomsen paced the defense with 47 digs each.
Liberty went 5-0 and Dike-New Hartford finished 4-1. PV (20-3) plays host to Davenport North on Tuesday.