Prep volleyball report: Prince of Peace, Easton Valley record sweeps

Class 1A

Easton Valley 3, Calamus-Wheatland 0: Junior Mikayla Mitchell registered 10 kills and senior Paige Thines compiled seven aces as Easton Valley beat conference foe Calamus-Wheatland in a regional opener Monday, 25-10, 25-21, 25-18.

Dana Carlson had 14 assists for the River Hawks (11-13). Thines also led Easton Valley's back row defense with eight digs.

Calamus-Wheatland closes the season 6-23.

Prince of Peace 3, Morning Star Academy 0: Isabel Hansen had a dozen aces and distributed 21 assists as Clinton Prince of Peace blanked Morning Star Academy in the opening set and cruised to a 25-0, 25-7, 25-8 triumph in a regional opener Monday night in Clinton.

Lilly Isenhour led the Irish with seven kills and Anabel Blount finished with four kills and seven digs. Prince of Peace had 17 service aces.

Prince of Peace (19-9) plays host to Easton Valley in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday night. The Irish beat the River Hawks twice during the regular season, with one of those matches going five sets.

Class 3A