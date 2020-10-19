Prep volleyball report: Prince of Peace, Easton Valley record sweeps

Class 1A
Easton Valley 3, Calamus-Wheatland 0: Junior Mikayla Mitchell registered 10 kills and senior Paige Thines compiled seven aces as Easton Valley beat conference foe Calamus-Wheatland in a regional opener Monday, 25-10, 25-21, 25-18.
Dana Carlson had 14 assists for the River Hawks (11-13). Thines also led Easton Valley's back row defense with eight digs.
Calamus-Wheatland closes the season 6-23.
Prince of Peace 3, Morning Star Academy 0: Isabel Hansen had a dozen aces and distributed 21 assists as Clinton Prince of Peace blanked Morning Star Academy in the opening set and cruised to a 25-0, 25-7, 25-8 triumph in a regional opener Monday night in Clinton.
Lilly Isenhour led the Irish with seven kills and Anabel Blount finished with four kills and seven digs. Prince of Peace had 17 service aces.
Prince of Peace (19-9) plays host to Easton Valley in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday night. The Irish beat the River Hawks twice during the regular season, with one of those matches going five sets.
Class 3A
West Liberty 3, Anamosa 0: For the second time in less than two weeks, eighth-ranked West Liberty handled Anamosa in straight sets. The Comets advanced to the regional semifinals with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 home win Monday night.
Drake recruit Macy Daufeldt led the Comets (25-6) with 17 kills, with seniors Martha Pace adding 10 and Averi Goodale six. West Liberty had 38 kills and sophomore setter Brooklyn Buysse dished out 29 assists while recording a kill of her own and six digs.
Monica Morales had a team-high 14 digs and Daufeldt chipped in 11.
The Comets play host to Central Lee on Wednesday night.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!